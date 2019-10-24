Phuket Red Cross blood reserves healthy, but happy to help other provinces

PHUKET: Following the national call for more blood donations yesterday amid fears of urgent blood supplies running low, the Phuket chapter of the Thai Red Cross has confirmed that blood stocks in the province are healthy – but welcomes more donations to help nearby provinces.

By The Phuket News

Friday 25 October 2019, 12:50PM

The notice calling for more blood donations nationwide posted yesterday (Oct 24)Image: PR Dept

“The Phuket Red Cross has not run out of blood stocks. We have enough of every type of blood in the blood bank to support everyone, but we are pleased to help other provinces,” Aimon Iwsakul of the Phuket Red Cross confirmed to The Phuket News this morning (Oct 25).

“We are happy to share our blood reserves with Red Cross offices in Phang Nga, Krabi and other provinces nearby in case they run out of blood,” Ms Aimon said.

“People can come to donate blood for other provinces at the Red Cross office or at the blood bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital. We are willing to help them,” she added.

(See regular hours and locations for making blood donations below.)

Thew confirmation the Phuket’s blood reserves are healthy follows Assistant Secretary-General of the Thai Red Cross Society Dr Chaivej Nuchprayoon yesterday announcing that there is not enough blood to use in hospitals nationwide.

Around 2,600-3,000 units of blood are needed each day, but only 60% of the blood needed can be supplied, said Dr Chaivej, who is currently Acting Director of the National Blood Center operated under the Thai Red Cross.

The nationwide blood-stock shortage has resulted in operations for some patients having to be postponed, Dr Chaivej said.

“From October 1, our blood reserves are likely to keep decreasing because there are fewer blood donors. Blood stock shortages do not happen every month, but the do happen when the demand for blood to treat patients across the country increases,” Dr Chaivej explained.

“The goal is receive 2,000-2,500 blood units per day, but we receive only 1,500-1,700 units per day, leading the reduction of blood reserves,” he said.

“The lack of blood in stock affects patients in big hospitals, where operations and treating blood diseases patients require large amounts of blood, treating conditions such as thalassemia and hemophilia require continuing blood contributions,” he added.

People in Phuket can make blood donations are the two following locales:

The Blood Bank on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital

Monday to Friday – 8.30am to 8pm

Weekends and holidays – 8.30am to 3pm

Telephone: 076-361234

Thai Red Cross Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Phuket Town

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm

Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm

Telephone: 076-251178 or 081-9588854