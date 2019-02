PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) has appealed to Thais and foreigners to donate blood at various locations across the island throughout February.

health

By The Phuket News

Friday 1 February 2019, 11:08AM

Donations can be made at various locations across Phuket throughout February.

Ms Sitthinee Tavipatana, President of the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross Society, provided details of the locations where people can donate blood:

The Blood Bank on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital

Monday to Friday – 8.30am to 8pm

Weekends and holidays – 8.30am-3pm

Telephone: 076-361234

Thai Red Cross Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Phuket Town

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm

Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm

Telephone: 076-251178 or 081-9588854

Mobile blood-donation clinics throughout February:

Feb 6: 10am to 3pm – Boat Lagoon

Feb 7: 10am to 3pm – Phuket Technical College

Feb 8: 10am to 3pm – Thanyapura

Feb 10: 9am to 2pm – Satree Phuket School

Feb 11: 10am to 3pm – Thalang Technical College

Feb 12: 10am to 3pm – Kathu Witthaya School

Feb 13: 10am to 3pm – Sunwing Kamala Beach

Feb 14: 8.30am to 8pm – Blood bank on 4th floor of Vachira Hospital

Feb 17: 11am to 6pm – Baan and Beyond

Feb 18: 1pm to 3pm – Dara Hotel

Feb 22: 10am to 3pm – Deevana Patong Resort & Spa

Feb 26: 10am to 3pm – Orientala Spa Phuket

Feb 27: 10am to 3pm – Keemala Phuket