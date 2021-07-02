Phuket records 23 new COVID infections in past week

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has confirmed that Phuket recorded 11 new COVID infections on the island over the past two days (June 30-July 1), bringing the total number of infections over the past seven days to 23.

By The Phuket News

Friday 2 July 2021, 10:31AM

The PPHO daily report for yesterday (July 1) marked four new COVID infections on the island, bringing the total number of people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 to 739.

The report yesterday followed the PPHO reporting seven new cases for Wednesday (June 30).

No deaths were reported for the two days.

Of note, a provincial order has instituted a Phuket Sandbox ‘contingency plan’, in case COVID infections start spiralling upward after the reopening of the province to foreign visitors yesterday (July 1). Among the key criteria for “reviewing” the Sandbox policy, which include cancelling the project altogether, is if there are more than 90 infections across the island within seven days.

As such, Phuket has recorded in total 23 new infections over the past seven days, as follows:

July 1 - 4 new cases, total 739

June 30 - 7 new cases, total 735

June 29 - 5 new cases, total 728

June 28 - 3 new cases, total 723

June 27 - 0 new cases, total 720

June 26 - 1 new case, total 720

June 25 - 3 new cases, 1 death, total 719

According to the PPHO daily report for yesterday (July 1), the 739 cases do not include six people infected in other provinces and two people infected abroad.

Of the cases recognised since Apr 3, 693 have been released from hospital care while 47 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO report for yesterday included an updated map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows:

Wichit - 87 infections

Phuket Town - 81

Patong - 77

Rassada - 68

Kathu - 57

Chalong - 51

Rawai - 46

Cherng Talay - 45

Srisoonthorn - 38

Thepkrasattri - 37

Kamala - 33

Koh Kaew - 27

Karon - 31

Pa Khlok - 10

Mai Khao - 9

Sakhu - 9

MASS VACCINATIONS

According to a report issued this morning by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), as of yesterday (July 1) 388,348 people in Phuket had received at least one state-provided COVID-19 vaccination injection.

The new total represents 83% of the 466,587 target population on the island to be vaccinated, said the report.

Also according to the report, the total number of people in Phuket who had received their second vaccination injection had reached 308,026, representing 66% of the target population to be vaccinated.

The report also marked that to date 432,197 people had registered to receive a state-provided vaccination.