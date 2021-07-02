The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket records 23 new COVID infections in past week

Phuket records 23 new COVID infections in past week

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has confirmed that Phuket recorded 11 new COVID infections on the island over the past two days (June 30-July 1), bringing the total number of infections over the past seven days to 23.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 2 July 2021, 10:31AM

The PPHO report for yesterday (July 1). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for yesterday (July 1). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Wednesday (June 30). Image: PPHO
Image: PR Phuket

The PPHO daily report for yesterday (July 1) marked four new COVID infections on the island, bringing the total number of people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 to 739.

The report yesterday followed the PPHO reporting seven new cases for Wednesday (June 30).

No deaths were reported for the two days.

Of note, a provincial order has instituted a Phuket Sandbox ‘contingency plan’, in case COVID infections start spiralling upward after the reopening of the province to foreign visitors yesterday (July 1). Among the key criteria for “reviewing” the Sandbox policy, which include cancelling the project altogether, is if there are more than 90 infections across the island within seven days.

As such, Phuket has recorded in total 23 new infections over the past seven days, as follows:

  • July 1 - 4 new cases, total 739
  • June 30 - 7 new cases, total 735
  • June 29 - 5 new cases, total 728
  • June 28 - 3 new cases, total 723
  • June 27 - 0 new cases, total 720
  • June 26 - 1 new case, total 720
  • June 25 - 3 new cases, 1 death, total 719

According to the PPHO daily report for yesterday (July 1), the 739 cases do not include six people infected in other provinces and two people infected abroad.

Of the cases recognised since Apr 3, 693 have been released from hospital care while 47 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

The PPHO report for yesterday included an updated map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows:

  • Wichit -  87 infections
  • Phuket Town - 81
  • Patong - 77
  • Rassada - 68
  • Kathu - 57
  • Chalong - 51
  • Rawai - 46
  • Cherng Talay - 45
  • Srisoonthorn - 38
  • Thepkrasattri - 37
  • Kamala - 33
  • Koh Kaew - 27
  • Karon - 31
  • Pa Khlok - 10
  • Mai Khao - 9
  • Sakhu - 9

MASS VACCINATIONS

According to a report issued this morning by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), as of yesterday (July 1) 388,348 people in Phuket had received at least one state-provided COVID-19 vaccination injection.

The new total represents 83% of the 466,587 target population on the island to be vaccinated, said the report.

Also according to the report, the total number of people in Phuket who had received their second vaccination injection had reached 308,026, representing 66% of the target population to be vaccinated.

The report also marked that to date 432,197 people had registered to receive a state-provided vaccination.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Colourful Phuket’ festival to welcome Sandbox tourists
As the Sandox launches, Patong is left silent and in the dark
Global tax deal backed by 130 nations
Thaivisa rebrands, expands beyond Thailand
Vietjet issues statement over COVID passenger on Phuket flight
First tourists arrive in Phuket under Sandbox scheme
Doctors arrive in capital amid surge in cases
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket travel reopens as first tourists arrive |:| July 1
Prayut: ‘Phuket should be proud’
Andrew Wood to run for Skål Asia President
First Phuket Sandbox tourists arrive
Prayut arrives in Phuket
No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief
Phuket officers ordered to police the bridges for COVID travellers
Xi hails ‘irreversible’ rise of China at CCP centenary celebrations

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

So, Kurt and Christy do have problems with registering or getting their appointment. Doesn't sur...(Read More)

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

The sandbox is a long shot but at least they are trying something rather than sitting on their hands...(Read More)

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

Kurt, no direct flights to islands you mention - the risk of increased infections won’t come from...(Read More)

Prayut arrives in Phuket

Ematt@ it’s the curse of all these comment forums majority of comments are cynical and slagging o...(Read More)

Doctors arrive in capital amid surge in cases

Instead allowing construction workers closed BKK construction sites leaving to provinces, they shoul...(Read More)

First tourists arrive in Phuket under Sandbox scheme

Is it not strange that pm Prayut and a plane load Officials coming from very Covid troubled Bangkok,...(Read More)

Prayut arrives in Phuket

I'm serious Christy, not trolling! Try to be more positive - you will feel better and enjoy life...(Read More)

Doctors arrive in capital amid surge in cases

He is saying, "Damn! I should have listened to Kurt!"...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

Christy please stick to the facts. It is absolutely not true the that the vaccine "will be usel...(Read More)

Doctors arrive in capital amid surge in cases

It was minister Anutin who told the nation that we have nothing to worry. The government has everyth...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Phuket Property

 