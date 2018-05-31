FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket Real Estate Association Charity Golf Tournament 2018

GOLF: The Phuket Real Estate Association’s annual Charity Golf Tournament for 2018 will take place at Laguna Golf Phuket on Saturday June 23 and is open to all.

GolfThe Phuket News

Thursday 31 May 2018, 09:34AM

Members of the Phuket Real Estate Association at a press conference to announce details of the 2018 charity golf tournament. Photo: Supplied

The aim of the event is to have a great day of golf and lots of fun for a great cause.

As for the real estate community of Phuket and all concerned it is a great opportunity to compete and network at this award-winning golf course.

As always, the main objective of the event is to raise money for charity, and this year’s beneficiary will be the Thalang Hospital. Monies raised will provide much needed medical equipment for the facility.

The event’s main sponsors are Tostem and American Standard, other sponsors include Vista Flooring, Boat Pattana and many others.... and media sponsor The Phuket News. Host Sponsor, Laguna Phuket will, as always, provide the perfect venue and service.

QSI International School Phuket

Of course, there will be many prizes and awards on offer, not least an amazing Volvo V60 (valued at B1.9 million) offered by key sponsor Stockholm Auto for a hole-in-one.

All entries are welcome. Fully inclusive entry fees are B11,000 for a team of four or an Individual for B2,900.

To register please email prea.news@gmail.com or call 086 471 0871, 081 8929208 (Sam) or 0873823838 (Amp).

The Phuket News is proud to be media sponsor of the Phuket Real Estate Association Charity Golf Tournament for 2018.

 

 

