Phuket ready to host Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2018 next month

GOLF: Phuket Province and Laguna Golf Phuket golf course have been selected as the premier venues to host All Thailand Golf Tour 2018’s “Singha Laguna Phuket Open” – a professional golf competition organised by Sports Management Group (SMG) with Singha Corporation as founding sponsor and Asia’s premier destination resort, Laguna Phuket, a title sponsor.

Wednesday 18 April 2018, 05:28PM

From left: Virat Patee, Director of the Sports Authority Thailand’s Phuket office; Jakraphong “Jay” Thongyai, Commissioner, All Thailand Golf Tour; Kanokkritika Kritwuttikorn, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket Office; Suang Chantra-Urai, Manager, Sports Promotion Department, Singha Corporation; Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong; Ravi Chandran, Managing Director, Laguna Phuket; Stuart Reading, Senior Vice President – Property Development, Laguna Resorts & Hotels PLC; Paul Wilson, Group Golf
Aiming to expand “All Thailand Golf Tour” to Thailand’s leading tourism destination and promote Phuket Province as a sports tourism hub, Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2018 will be held during May 10-May 13 at Laguna Golf Phuket as a co-sanctioned golf event with Asian Development Tour (ADT). It will see the top professional players vying for more than B2 million prize fund. First tee time starts at 7am daily. Spectators welcome. Entry is free.

Today (Apr 18), Laguna Phuket held a press conference to announce its official hosting of the Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2018. The conference was addressed by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong; Jakraphong “Jay” Thongyai, Commissioner, All Thailand Golf Tour; Suang Chantra-Urai, Manager, Sports Promotion Department, Singha Corporation; Ravi Chandran, Managing Director, Laguna Phuket (official hotel partner and title sponsor); Paul Wilson, Group Golf Director representing Laguna Golf Phuket (official venue) and Kanokkritika Kritwuttikorn, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket Office.

“We are expecting many of Thailand’s leading golf pros to compete in the Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2018 featuring B2mn prize fund,” said Mr Jakraphong. “I’d like to encourage all golf enthusiasts to come cheer for the esteemed golf pros.”

Also up for grab is the hole-in-one prize of USD 12,000 (B374,880) Angsana Vacation Club membership.

“There will also be several homegrown golfers playing in the tournament, emphasising Laguna Golf Phuket and Asian Development Tour’s shared commitment of developing the game in Asia and inspiring junior golfers,” said Mr Wilson.

With the world-class golf course and facilities, excellent condition and Asian hospitality along with our newly upgraded PGA-branded Laguna Golf Academy, we are all geared to welcoming the professional golfers of the Singha Laguna Phuket Open,” he concluded.

QSI International School Phuket

Gov Norraphat said, “Being the host venue of many national and international sporting events, Phuket sees great potential in becoming a regional sports hub in the very near future. We hope the Singha Laguna Phuket Open will become another annual event to heighten Phuket’s status as a leading sports tourism destination.”

Ms Kanokkritika added, “Spectators are welcome at the Open with free entry, and while in Phuket you can also enjoy a wide variety of attractions on and off the golf course.”

Mr Chandran said, “As Asia’s premier destination resort, this partnership resonates our development from an integrated resort to a preferred lifestyle destination for vacations and keynote events including the annual Laguna Phuket Triathlon and the Marathon. Many guests have made Laguna Phuket their permanent home.”

“As you can see we have got many great facilities here at Laguna Phuket such as our golf course and many other facilities all in the safe and secure environment very well located next to the beaches and close to airport,” concurred Stuart Reading, Senior Vice President – Property Development of Laguna Resorts & Hotels PLC.

From now until the end of the Singha Laguna Phuket Open, all Laguna Phuket resorts – Angsana Laguna Phuket, Angsana Villas Resort Phuket, Banyan Tree Phuket, Cassia Phuket, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort and Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort; are offering special discounted room rates. For more details, visit www.lagunagolf.com/phuket and www.lagunaphuket.com

For more about All Thailand Golf Tour and Singha Laguna Phuket Open, visit www.allthailandgolftour.com

 

 
