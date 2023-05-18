British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket ready to host 48th National Games qualifiers

Phuket ready to host 48th National Games qualifiers

NATIONAL GAMES: Officials have declared preparations are complete and Phuket is ready to host the the Region 4 qualifying rounds for both the 48th National Games, which starts this weekend.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 18 May 2023, 12:50PM

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Approximately 8,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators are expected the attend the event which runs from Saturday (May 20) until May 28.

A total of 14 provinces will be involved in the competition, namely Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Satun, Pattani, Narathiwat and Phuket.

A press conference held on Monday (May 15) at the Bhukitta Boutique Hotel overseen by Rewat Areerop, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO) and Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association, confirmed that the opening ceremony to inaugurate the Games will be held on Saturday from 4pm at Surakul Stadium.

There will be a marching band procession from Chaloem Phrakiat Somdet Phra Srinagarindra School to Surakul Stadium displaying a parade of various flags and mascots and everyone is welcome to come along and join the procession and attend the opening ceremony which will see a live firework display and over 100 people participating.

Mr Rewat confirmed that a budget had been allocated to carry out upgrades and renovation work to Surakul Stadium so it is in the best shape possible to host the event and create a good impression of Phuket to all visitors.

In addition to the opening ceremony, the majority of sporting competitions during the Games will be held at the stadium, he confirmed.

Mr Rewat also encouraged residents of Phuket to come along to the event over its eight-day duration to cheer the participating athletes and to ensure it is a successful occasion overall.

Once the Games concludes the same venue will host the National Handicapped qualifying competition between May 29-June 3.

For more information please contact the Sports Authority of Thailand Phuket Office on telephone number 062 313 1431 or 076 250 110.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Top volleyball teams to take part in Thai leg
Man City, Liverpool lead European giants visiting Asia
Thailand finish in second place at SEA Games
Indonesia beat Thais in bad-tempered SEA Games football final
SAT governor ‘happy’ with Thai haul
Panipak stars as Thai taekwondo team hits goldmine
Man City on brink of title after Brighton rock Arsenal
A handful of golds for Thai pugilists
Man City eye finish line as Liverpool chase top four spot
Soraoat the fastest man in SE Asia
Women shuttlers make it six in a row
Thai women win 4x100m relay title, silver for men
Kieran decimates rivals for 2nd gold
Soraoat wins but Puripol’s dream ends
Thailand women win LPGA International Crown

 

Phuket community
Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

The Governor does not know anything about Phuket Province. He has been appointed as a Governor in Ph...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

A real financial opportunity for all involved hospitals ...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Hey, reading who were present at the meeting, I missed presence of the Admiral who is mostly joining...(Read More)

Former Thai embassy clerk arrested for visa fraud

Oh jeez...just another dishonest Immigration hack gets caught burning 9 Chinese students. If the CSD...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

...negative Phuket tourist image. Very weak remark of weak Chief Pranit, Phuket Marine office, that...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Maybe his brakes failed ??...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

What ever is financial covered by law or Insurance company, the Governor better make sure that his &...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

The so called Captain must be blind or on Drugs. Rewoke his License forever. I really not hope tha...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

This is BS- he has never said 'abolish' but talked about 'reform' the Old Guard are ...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Always a concern when the investigation is left to the police, who view incidents like this as a bon...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BahtSold
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners

 