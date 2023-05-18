Phuket ready to host 48th National Games qualifiers

NATIONAL GAMES: Officials have declared preparations are complete and Phuket is ready to host the the Region 4 qualifying rounds for both the 48th National Games, which starts this weekend.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 18 May 2023, 12:50PM

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

Approximately 8,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators are expected the attend the event which runs from Saturday (May 20) until May 28.

A total of 14 provinces will be involved in the competition, namely Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Satun, Pattani, Narathiwat and Phuket.

A press conference held on Monday (May 15) at the Bhukitta Boutique Hotel overseen by Rewat Areerop, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO) and Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association, confirmed that the opening ceremony to inaugurate the Games will be held on Saturday from 4pm at Surakul Stadium.

There will be a marching band procession from Chaloem Phrakiat Somdet Phra Srinagarindra School to Surakul Stadium displaying a parade of various flags and mascots and everyone is welcome to come along and join the procession and attend the opening ceremony which will see a live firework display and over 100 people participating.

Mr Rewat confirmed that a budget had been allocated to carry out upgrades and renovation work to Surakul Stadium so it is in the best shape possible to host the event and create a good impression of Phuket to all visitors.

In addition to the opening ceremony, the majority of sporting competitions during the Games will be held at the stadium, he confirmed.

Mr Rewat also encouraged residents of Phuket to come along to the event over its eight-day duration to cheer the participating athletes and to ensure it is a successful occasion overall.

Once the Games concludes the same venue will host the National Handicapped qualifying competition between May 29-June 3.

For more information please contact the Sports Authority of Thailand Phuket Office on telephone number 062 313 1431 or 076 250 110.