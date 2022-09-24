Phuket ready to expand Surakul to host 2025 SEA Games opening

PHUKET: Thailand’s Andaman provinces are getting ready to make a joint bid to host the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in 2025. The stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies should have at least 20,000 seats, and Phuket authorities are ready to upgrade Surakul Stadium to offer it as a venue for the events.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 September 2022, 03:32PM

Lertsak Pattanachaikul of the Sports Subcommittee of the House of Representatives visited Phuket on Sept 22 to discuss preparations for the 2025 SEA Games. Photo: PR Phuket

The preparation for the 2022 SEA Games was discussed at a meeting held in Phuket last Thursday (Sept 22) and attended by Lertsak Pattanachaikul, Chairman of the Sports Subcommittee of the House of Representatives.

Local authorities were represented by Governor Narong Woonciew, Vice-Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) office in Phuket Damrong Chaisena and other officials. Also among those invited was Thanet Tantipiriyakit, the President of the Phuket Tourism Council, titled in the PR Phuket report as the President of Phuket Tourism Business Association.

It was announced at the meeting that the Sports Committee of the House of Representatives had suggested Phuket joining forces with other Andaman provinces to jointly host the 2025 SEA Games. Thus local officials are now tasked with compiling “clear information on the zoning of the event”, which means allocating specific areas and venues within provinces for particular sports.

Officials are urged to “expedite preparation of an overview of the readiness of the Andaman provinces and a central presentation to be made in November 2022.”

As explained by PR Phuket, the idea is for “every province to be a host for some type of sports”. Authorities also have to choose a stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2025 SEA Games. The venue should have at least 20,000 seats, and to meet the requirement Phuket is ready to upgrade its 17,000 seat Surakul Stadium, said Thiwat Sidokbub, Vice President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO, or OrBorJor).

During the previous 31st SEA Games in Vietnam, held earlier this year in Hanoi, over 5,400 athletes competed in 40 different sports. All 11 ASEAN nations participated.

“If Phuket and the Andaman provinces are selected to host the 33rd SEA Games, it will be a great opportunity for Phuket in the future. The event will act as a rehearsal for hosting even larger sporting events. It will help to develop the sports industry and make Phuket a Sport City City in full as well as strengthen the pillars of provincial development with the aim to make Phuket a more complete Sport City,” PR Phuket said.

The 2025 SEA Games should also support overall economic recovery after the COVID-19 crisis and create new opportunities for all the six provinces of the Andaman coast, attracting public and private investment and encouraging further development and growth.



