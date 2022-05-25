Phuket ready for major events, say local figures

PHUKET: Key Phuket tourism figures went on the promotional campaign trail again yesterday (May 24), re-announcing that Phuket is ready to host major events such as the Thailand Tourism Congress 2022 (TTC 2022) and Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2022 (TTM+ 2022) next month.

Wednesday 25 May 2022, 12:56PM

Among those present for the announcement, at a press event held a the newly opened Andamanda water park in Kathu, operated by the Liptapanlop family’s Proud Group, were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong and Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, President of the Phuket Tourist Association.

The TTC 2022 will be held at Beyond Resort Kata on June 6-8, while the TTM+ will be held at Angsana Laguna Phuket on June 8-10, explained V/Gov Pichet.

The event will see more than 400 guests, including representatives from both local and foriegn government agencies and tourism-related businesses, join the event, he said.

Meanwhile, the TTM+ event is expected to see more than 700 people from tourism-related businesses and agencies attend, he added.

Also present was Thanet Phetsuwan, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Governor of Marketing for Asia and the South Pacific, said that the government is planning to fully reopen the country to foreign tourists this year, in order to stimulate the economy and reduce unemployment, especially in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

To ensure the reopening is a success, the TAT will promote Thailand in foreign markets under the marketing theme “Visit Thailand 2022: Amazing New Chapters”, he said.

The theme will inspire local and international travellers to explore more of Thailand, Mr Thanet said

Rawat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), noted that the TTM+ event will provide local businesses the opportunity to expand by developing relationships with international partners.

The event will feature business-matching sessions, a networking dinner and media exhibitions, he added.

The TTM+ was an annual event jointly organised by the TAT, Phuket provincial authorities and the private business operators since 2001. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Rewat noted.

Mr Bhummikitti said the TTC event will also play a key role in promoting improvements and sustainability within the tourism industry.

“Both events are considered necessary and important for creating Thailand’s tourism strategy,” he said.

“The Thai tourism industry has evolved into focussing on a qualitative tourism destination. Sustainability and balancing growth in terms of both the quantity and quality of tourists are the lessons learned from COVID-19 that have played an important part in making those of us in the Thai tourism industry to stop and think, and rethink, in order to keep going,” Mr Bhummikitti said.

Mr Bhummikitti invited business operators and executives of tourism associations throughout the country to come to Phuket to attend the forum to discuss ways to attract more visitors while minimising the impact of mass tourism, especially on the environment.

Pattanachai Singhavara, Director of the Southern Regional Office of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), said that Phuket is highly prepared to be the destination for meetings, seminars and travel as part of reward schemes.

“We are ready in terms of transportation infrastructure, hotels, MICE venues as well as the potential and readiness of MICE personnel in the area,” Mr Pattanachai said.

“Join us in encouraging us to offer ourselves to host a special event, the World Specialized Expo, in Phuket. Under the event name EXPO 2028 - Phuket, Thailand, the Thailand team has entered a bid for the rights to host the event,” he said.

Thailand is competing with four other countries to host the World Specialised Expo: the United States, Argentina, Serbia and Spain.

The full proposal will be submitted to the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris, France, at the end of next month, Mr Pattanachai said.