Phuket readies to remember, honour the late King Bhumibol

PHUKET: Phuket officials are preparing the formal activities to honour and remember the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej this coming Sunday (Dec 5), which was King Bhumibol’s birthday and is now honoured as Thailand National Day.

culture

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 December 2021, 06:03PM

Formal activities to honour and remember King Bhumibol will be held this Sunday (Dec 5). Photo: The Phuket News / file

This coming Sunday will also be Father’s Day in Thailand, a tradition that has been upheld on Dec 5 for many decades in respect of King Bhumibol’s birthday.

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong presided over a meeting yesterday (Nov 30) to confirm the formal activities to be held.

A merit-making ceremony attended by 89 monks and novices will be held at the site of the new Provincial Hall on Tha Kraeng Rd, on the south side of Phuket Town, starting at 6:30am

Phuket Governor Narong Woonsak will then lead the tribute ceremonies, which will include the offering of bouquets and the paying of respects in remembrance of His Majesty.

At 9am a flower offering ceremony and homage ceremony will be held at the Auditorium building at the new Provincial Hall compound.

Officials, students and members of recognised organisations are asked to wear their formal uniforms.

Government officers are to wear their white dress uniforms. No hats are allowed.

Military officers and police are also asked to wear their formal white dress uniforms, complete with white gloves and swords, also with no hats allowed.

Those not wearing a formal uniform are asked to wear polite, smart dress with the colour yellow.

“All people are invited to participate in the activities to express their loyalty and remembrance in unison,” Vice Governor Piyapong said.