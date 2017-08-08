The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket readies to commemorate Queen Sirikit’s Birthday, Mother’s Day

PHUKET: Many Thais will have a three-day weekend as the nation celebrates Queen Sirikit’s 85th birthday on August 12 this Saturday, which is also celebrated throughout the nation as Mother’s Day.

culture,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 August 2017, 11:23AM

Phuket readies to commemorate Queen Sirikit’s Birthday, Mother’s Day

The auspicious holiday honours the birthday Queen Sirikit, mother of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

On both Saturday and Monday (Aug 14), all government offices will close, including Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and all three District Offices in Phuket.

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

According to an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asanha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa days.

However, police will encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on The Queen’s birthday as a sign of respect and in honour Queen Sirikit.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

In wake of tour bus crash, Phuket Governor orders safety overhaul on Patong Hill

Again and Again Accidents on the hill to Patong For a Tunnel the best assumable long-term solution that will save lives The assumable best secure wa...(Read More)

In wake of tour bus crash, Phuket Governor orders safety overhaul on Patong Hill

You would think these "governors" would get tired of saying the same thing only to achieve nothing, except to show, to the world, how incomp...(Read More)

A lot of stress can be taken out of moving house simply by asking experts

I'm not surprised the company in question could afford to pay for this blatant advertisement, being as they charge so much for their services. ...(Read More)

In wake of tour bus crash, Phuket Governor orders safety overhaul on Patong Hill

The simplest, quickest, easiest, least expensive, and most effective thing to do is place police along the downside to make sure any heavy vehicle is ...(Read More)

Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition

Why wait to take tourists to the hospital at the bottom of the hill? Transfer them all to ambulances at the top of the hill and include a safe visit ...(Read More)

Don Mueang passengers suffer in four-hour queue

Timothy...this is a typical post on here..."The only solution to this on-going problem, is to ban ALL buses from Patong hill. Nothing else is goi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Rorri,i totally agree with you in calling yourself a"dumbarse"....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Jor12. your first paragraph raises a few questions, at these markets there are no signs indicating any trading name, surely a intelligent investigator...(Read More)

Don Mueang queues due to ‘staff shortage’

OMG, someone has "killed" Jor12, and hijacked his account....(Read More)

Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition

If these drivers continue to demonstrate their incompetence, its time that the Phuket governor banned the buses from Patong Hill. Until they have a be...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.