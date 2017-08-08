PHUKET: Many Thais will have a three-day weekend as the nation celebrates Queen Sirikit’s 85th birthday on August 12 this Saturday, which is also celebrated throughout the nation as Mother’s Day.

Tuesday 8 August 2017, 11:23AM

The auspicious holiday honours the birthday Queen Sirikit, mother of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

On both Saturday and Monday (Aug 14), all government offices will close, including Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and all three District Offices in Phuket.

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

According to an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asanha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa days.

However, police will encourage people to refrain from drinking alcohol on The Queen’s birthday as a sign of respect and in honour Queen Sirikit.