Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket readies for Vegetarian Festival, schedule released

Phuket readies for Vegetarian Festival, schedule released

PHUKET: Preparations are already underway for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, which this year will be celebrated from September 29 through to October 8.

culturetourismChinese
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 August 2019, 09:37AM

The renowned Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions will take to the streets again from Sept 30 through Oct 7. Photo: PR Dept

The renowned Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions will take to the streets again from Sept 30 through Oct 7. Photo: PR Dept

The annual festival, observed during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar, honours the gods and delivers devotees good health and an elevated state of spirituality as they that abstain from meat, alcohol, sex and stimulants, and perform rituals of devotion.

The festival is not only about abstaining from meat but is also a chance for people to make merit, and shines a light on one of Phuket’s oldest festivals.

A sure sign that the festival is nearly upon us is the extensive cleaning of each shrine taking part in the festival. Then, at sunset on the eve of the festival, this year on September 29, devotees raise giant Go Teng poles at the shrines so that the Jade Emperor and the Nine emperor gods may descend from the heavens to walk upon the Earth once again.

The opening days of the festival traditionally feature quiet prayers and ceremonies to honour the gods, while ablutions of faith and flesh – including fire-walking, bladed-ladder climbing, hot oil bathing and “nail bridge crossing” – dominate the latter of the nine days of festivities.

A schedule of the now world-known street processions and of the shrines to observe fire-walking as a form of spiritual cleansing for this year’s festival, was released this week, as follows:

Street Processions

Monday, September 30

  • Hun Jong Aam Joh Su Kong Naka Shrine, Wichit

Tuesday, October 1

  • Sam Pai Kong Shine, Bang Khu
  • Guan Tae Kun Shrine, Sapam
  • Sang Lang Tong Shrine, Baan Muang Mai

Wednesday, October 2

  • Tae Kun Shrine, Baan Nabon
  • Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine, Samkong
  • Tai Houd Tong Shrine, Surin Beach
  • Bu Sent Tong Shrine, Cherng Talay

Thursday, October 3

  • Tai Seng Pud Joh Shrine, Chalong
  • Jeng Ong Shrine, opposite Vachira Phuket Hospital
  • Ban Tha Rua Shrine, Tha Ruea
  • Tae Koon Tai Tae, Baan Pasak, Cherng Talay
  • Hun Jong Aam Joh Su Kong Naka Shrine, Wichit
  • Sang Lang Tong Shrine, Muang Mai, Thalang
  • Guan Tae Kun Shrine, Sapam

Friday, October 4

QSI International School Phuket
  • Bang Neow Shrine, Srisoonthorn
  • Gim Tsu Ong Shrine, Baan Don
  • Sam Ong Hu Shrine, Cherng Talay
  • Jong Ngie Tong Shrine, Ton Sai Waterfall
  • Tai Houd Tong Shrine, Surin Beach

Saturday, October 5

  • Jui Tui Shrine, Phuket Town
  • Gim Tsu Ong Shrine, Baan Don

Sunday, October 6

  • Lai Too Shrine, Kathu
  • Tae Gun Shrine, Ban Nabon
  • Hai Yian Keng Shrine, Baan Mai Khao
  • Yok Ke Keng Shrine, Soi Pa-niang

Monday, October 7

  • Ngoh Hian Tai Tae, Cherng Talay
  • Sui Bun Tong Shrine, Phuket Town
  • Sam Pai Kong Shrine, Bang Khu

Fire-walking ceremonies

Friday, October 4

  • 8:09pm Jui Tui Shrine
  • 8:09pm Jeng Ong Shrine
  • 8:30pm Ban Tha Rua Shrine
  • 8:45pm Guan Tae Kun Shrine
  • 8:45pm Yok Ke Keng Shrine
  • 9:00pm Sui Bun Tong Shrine
  • 9:00pm Tae Gun Shrine
  • 9:00pm Hai Yian Keng Shrine

Saturday, October 5

  • 9:00pm Tai Houd Tong Shrine
  • 9:00pm Bu Sent Tong Shrine

Sunday, October 6

  • 2;00pm Kim Su Ong Shrine
  • 8:00pm Bang Neow Shrine
  • 8:00pm Tae Koon Tai Tae
  • 8:09pm Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine
  • 9:09pm Jong Ngie Tong Shrine
  • 8:15pm Sang Lang Tong Shrine
  • 8:30pm Sam Ong Hu Shrine
  • 8:30pm Tai Seng Pud Joh Shrine

Monday, October 7

  • 3:00pm Lai Too Shrine
  • 7:30pm Sam Pai Kong Shrine

Tuesday, October 8

The Go Teng poles will be lowered in the evening of October 8 to mark the closing of the Vegetarian Festival 2019.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket History: The first English privateers in Phuket
A call for artists to get creative for charity colouring book
Croc Horror: Creature feature Crawl packed full of suspense… and killer alligators
Phuket History: A short period of Japanese rule over the central peninsula and Phuket
Buzz off: Breakthrough technique eradicates mosquitoes
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? The merits of the Sufficiency Economy philosophy: Part 1
Phuketian only Thai to take on 160-kilometre Dutch historical walk
A beginner’s guide to caring for the island’s soi kittens and cats
Jamie’s Phuket: A visit to Doi Thepnimit temple
Ladies first: Nominations open for third Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia
Feast on the Sun
Green Thoughts: More ornamental shrubs well worth cultivating
Saving the elephant
Some kind of monster
Justice for Molly: Heartbroken mother wins case against municipality after four-year fight

 

Phuket community
Govt waives visa fees, not visas, for Chinese, Indian visitors

so which other countries are exempt ? full story please --------------------------------- The MFA...(Read More)

MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project

Reading again the word 'fairness' make me puke. That is a word used here for arranging matte...(Read More)

MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project

Seems like he has been cut out of the project and is abusing his position over sour grapes. Nothing ...(Read More)

After death threats, Bangkok MP fires up legal action over Phuket condo project

One wonders why a Bangkok MP is sticking his nose into Phuket issues. He clearly didn't get his...(Read More)

After death threats, Bangkok MP fires up legal action over Phuket condo project

Dear K. Cheewapap, Why are you allowing hundreds of rai in the Sirinart Nat'l Forest Reserve al...(Read More)

Three underpasses to close for electrical works

So, no reason given as to why the "metres[sic]" were not installed before the tunnels were...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

The comparison to Bradman itself is baloney. They never had batting helmets in the old days, bats we...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

The Captain of the Australian Team IS supposed to be perfect, in regards to not intentionally cheati...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

It wasn't a mistake by Smith. It was intentional cheating that he as Captain of the Australian t...(Read More)

Three underpasses to close for electrical works

Why not make this during night time ?...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 