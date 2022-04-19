tengoku
Phuket readies for Thailand Travel Mart 2022

Phuket readies for Thailand Travel Mart 2022

PHUKET: Phuket people were asked to prepare to host more than 350 representatives from travel and tour agencies and media from around the world are expected to join the Thailand Travel Mart (TTM+ 2022) to be held in Phuket on June 8-10.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 April 2022, 06:48PM

The event has been held every year since 2001, but canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, explained Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong today (Apr 19) at a meeting of the working group selected to organise Phuket hosting the travel trade fair.

Joining the meeting were Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob and Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon.

“Phuket is an area that is ready to host the TTM+ 2022 event and is a continuation of the success of Phuket Sandbox scheme and guarantees the island’s image as a leader in Thailand’s tourism in managing the safety of tourists at a high level,” V/Gov Pichet said.

“In addition, Phuket has a strong public health system. There are airports and hotels [in the area] with accommodation of the appropriate standard ready to support the participants,” he added.

“The objective of Phuket hosting the TTM+ 2022 event is to promote the readiness of Phuket as a prime destination that is ready to welcome tourists and play a part in driving the Thai tourism industry,” V/Gov Pichet continued.

During the event travel and tour operators, and members of the media, will be able to freely observe the quality of tourism attractions and services on the island, he said.

PPAO President Rewat noted, “In the past, successful Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) events have seen many foreign travel business partners take part.

“For this event, the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation has supported a budget of B4 million for organising activities,” he added.

“Phuket residents are invited to be a good host to welcome more than 350 agencies and media from around the world who will join the Thailand Travel Mart event,” he said.

