PHUKET: Government offices across Phuket will shut down this Friday (April 13) as the nation heads into a four-day holiday for the Thai New Year Songkran holidays.

Monday 9 April 2018, 09:41AM

Government offices such as the Immigration, District Offices, the Employment Office and the local Department of Land Transportation office will all be closed this Friday (April 13) and next Monday (April 16), as will main branches of banks, but with some bank branches in shopping malls remaining open.

The Class Act Media offices will be closed on Friday and next Monday, but will re-open next Tuesday (April 17).

From all of us here at Class Act Media – comprising The Phuket News, Live 89.5, Phuket News TV, Khao Phuket and Novesti Phuketa – have a happy, safe Songkran.