Phuket readies for small luxury cruise arrivals

PHUKET: Admiral Chum Arwong, second vice chairman of the Senate Tourism Committee and chairman of the Marine Tourism Sub-committee, yesterday (Nov 18) inspected the main ports and piers in Phuket to assess their readiness to receive tourists on small luxury cruises.

tourismtransportCOVID-19economics

By The Phuket News

Friday 19 November 2021, 06:14PM

Adm Chum was briefed on the facilities and procedures ready to receive tourists, including immigration, customs formalities, public health measures, baggage management and other services to be carried out at the ports,

Also reviewed were transport links between the ports and the airport, hotels and tourist attractions.

“The ports readiness is important for the promotion of tourism in Phuket, especially concerning our readiness to receive small cruise ships carrying up to 700 passengers,” Adm Chum said

Adm Chum inspected the new building at Phuket Deep Sea Port built as part of the port’s expansion plan, which was announced years ago but finally got underway just before the COVID pandemic broke out.

Other ports and piers inspected by Adm Chum included Phuket Namchai Pier (also called the “Visit Panwa Pier”) and Phuket’s main marine passenger port, Rassada Pier.

Joining Adm Chum for his inspection tour were executives from Phuket Port Management (Phuket Deep Sea Port Company), the Superintendent of Phuket Immigration, Phuket Customs officers, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) personnel and the Director of Phuket Provincial office of the marine Department.

It was explained to Adm Chum that Phuket Deep Sea port was originally built as a port for only transporting goods, namely exporting rubber wood. smoked rubber and palm oil.

However, the facilities have since been upgraded to now properly cater to tourist arrivals with a new terminal building covering 980 square metres.

Adm Chum noted that it would bode well for Phuket to be able to open the Deep Sea Port as a fully functioning international passenger port of arrival.

“There must be an immigration process, vehicles waiting to pick up tourists, expanded areas to accommodate taxis for tourists, prayer rooms, hospital rooms, duty free centers, coffee shop zones, and so on,” he said.

“If it can be opened as a home port for small luxury cruises in accordance with international tourism development guidelines, it will meet the national strategy of attracting high-level tourism because cruise ships will increase tourism revenue more,” he added.