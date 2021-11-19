BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket readies for small luxury cruise arrivals

Phuket readies for small luxury cruise arrivals

PHUKET: Admiral Chum Arwong, second vice chairman of the Senate Tourism Committee and chairman of the Marine Tourism Sub-committee, yesterday (Nov 18) inspected the main ports and piers in Phuket to assess their readiness to receive tourists on small luxury cruises.

tourismtransportCOVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Friday 19 November 2021, 06:14PM

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

« »

Adm Chum was briefed on the facilities and procedures ready to receive tourists, including immigration, customs formalities, public health measures, baggage management and other services to be carried out at the ports, 

Also reviewed were transport links between the ports and the airport, hotels and tourist attractions.

“The ports readiness is important for the promotion of  tourism in Phuket, especially concerning our readiness to receive small cruise ships carrying up to 700 passengers,” Adm Chum said

Adm Chum inspected the new building at Phuket Deep Sea Port built as part of the port’s expansion plan, which was announced years ago but finally got underway just before the COVID pandemic broke out.

Other ports and piers inspected by Adm Chum included Phuket Namchai Pier (also called the “Visit Panwa Pier”) and Phuket’s main marine passenger port, Rassada Pier.

Joining Adm Chum for his inspection tour were executives from Phuket Port Management (Phuket Deep Sea Port Company), the Superintendent of Phuket Immigration, Phuket Customs officers, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) personnel and the Director of Phuket Provincial office of the marine Department.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

It was explained to Adm Chum that Phuket Deep Sea port was originally built as a port for only transporting goods, namely exporting rubber wood. smoked rubber and palm oil.

However, the facilities have since been upgraded to now properly cater to tourist arrivals with a new terminal building covering 980 square metres.

Adm Chum noted that it would bode well for Phuket to be able to open the Deep Sea Port as a fully functioning international passenger port of arrival.

“There must be an immigration process, vehicles waiting to pick up tourists, expanded areas to accommodate taxis for tourists, prayer rooms, hospital rooms, duty free centers, coffee shop zones, and so on,” he said.

“If it can be opened as a home port for small luxury cruises in accordance with international tourism development guidelines, it will meet the national strategy of attracting high-level tourism because cruise ships will increase tourism revenue more,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Govt continues pursuing civil partnership bill for same-sex marriage
Thousands rally against COVID curbs in Austria, Australia, Netherlands
Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say
Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths
National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill
Phuket school infections from family members, not clusters, assures PPHO Deputy
UN demands proof of missing Chinese tennis star’s well-being
Austria imposes full lockdown and mandatory vaccines as COVID cases surge
Phuket marks 63 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Victim’s parents join plaintiff team in ‘Joe Ferrari’ case
Coming Up: Test & Go breathes life into Bangla, Patong’s tourism barometer
Ways Bitcoin Can Contribute to Business Growth
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Government explains why bars to stay closed, Taxis to see new points driving system || November 19
Phuket Town residents warned of flooding as canal water level rises

 

Phuket community
National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

...To many drive faster than they can think and handle with their limited driving skills. And no Off...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

@JohnC: ..'Why is that' ? For knowing that it needs knowledge of the cripple (non) driving...(Read More)

Phuket school infections from family members, not clusters, assures PPHO Deputy

New infections among teachers/staff and school children ARE school clusters, regardless the 'sta...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

thomas, i agree with your quote of the contents. i have a copy of the contents and its hard to find ...(Read More)

Joint sitting dumps charter amendment bill

Speaking of dumps, I have the Mother of them all in a wetland burning 200 meters upwind with package...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

It would have been better if everyone has to show a negative PCR test....(Read More)

Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say

Cue the Samui Gaggle and CSI LA to spread their conspiracy theories while a real serial murderer...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer

Politician spins projects to boost his ego- who'd a thunk it!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer

The problem with these events is just that, they're events, one-offs. Besides painting the roads...(Read More)

Victim’s parents join plaintiff team in ‘Joe Ferrari’ case

Gice his parents one of the scumbag's stolen luxury vehicles as compensation. Sure they could ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX

 