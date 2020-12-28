BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

PHUKET: Police and safety officers have started setting up main checkpoints across the island ahead of the annual ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road-safety campaign for the New Year getting underway at midnight tonight (00:01am, Dec 29).

transportaccidentsSafetypolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 28 December 2020, 01:56PM

The three main ’control centres’ for the campaign were launched on Saturday (Dec 26). Photo: PR Phuket

Sophon Thongsai, Chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), this morning re-confirmed that the target is for Phuket to suffer zero deaths in road accidents during the campaign, which will conclude at midnight, Jan 4.

Mr Sophon said he expected Phuket to have far fewer accidents, and hence far fewer people injured or killed in road accidents during the Seven Days, as there are far fewer people in Phuket due to the COVID-19 situation.

So far this year 70 people have died in road accidents in Phuket, according to the Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) official website.

According to ThaiRSC, Phuket’s Muang District suffered 33 deaths, 4,459 people injured in 3,881 accidents, while Kathu District suffered 12 deaths, 1,223 people injured in 1,062 accidents and Thalang District suffered 25 deaths, 1,180 people injured in 1,073 accidents.

Also according to ThaiRSC, Phuket suffered two deaths during the Seven Days campaign for New Year 2020, although Phuket officials at last report claimed that Phuket had suffered zero deaths.

This year’s campaign gained momentum on Saturday (Dec 26), when the “control centres” for road and water transport safety for each district were launched.

Mr Sophon officiated the opening of the Mueang District control centre set up at the Phuket City Municipality offices in Phuket Town, while Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee officiated the opening of the control centres at the Kathu District Office and at the Thalang District Office.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket

“These centres will support the main checkpoints set up on the roads and at the piers so that information and coordination among all the agencies assisting with the campaign can be processed faster and more accurately,” Mr Sophon said.

In total there will be 12 main checkpoints and 28 minor checkpoints set up on the roads and safety control centres will be set up at all ports and piers on the island, Mr Sophon explained.

“More than 200 local officials will be assisting traffic police as much as we can,” he added.

“The goal is to integrate cooperation in the prevention and reduction of road and marine accidents, making it as safe as possible for the public and tourists.

“So I expect zero accidents and a decrease in the various risk factors [that lead to accidents] during the seven days,” Mr Sophon said.

“This will be one of the ways to achieve our goal of preventing and reducing road and marine accidents, as well as building a sustainable culture of safety,” he added.

Kurt | 28 December 2020 - 14:13:53 

Pfff, there we go again. Drum-drum-drum. Only 7 days of danger. During Songkran the same. The rest of the year( 365 - 14 = 351 days) no danger. Can I have a coffee, please? Just relax, and forget that there is no 351 days a year road/traffic control due to absence of   refusing acceptance any learning curve to lift Thailand from the global bottom scale a bit upwards.

 

