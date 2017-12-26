PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong officially declared “Patong Countdown 2018” underway yesterday evening (Dec 25), marking the beginning of seven days of live music and other festivities on the Patong beachfront.

Tuesday 26 December 2017, 10:34AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong officially declares ‘Patong Countdown 2018’ underway at Patong Beach yesterday evening (Dec 25). Photo: PR Dept

The festivities, which will continue though New year’s Eve, are centred on “Bangla Park” – on Patong Beach near the police box at the end of Bangla Rd.

Joining Governor Plodthong for the official opening were Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok; Kathu District Chief Somprat Prabsongkram; Kathu Police Chief Col ML Pattanajak Jakkapan, who is also Acting of Patong Police Chief; and Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup.

“Patong Countdown 2018 is a cooperation of Patong Municipality and the Patong Entertainment Business Association,” Gov Norraphat noted.

“This event supports tourism and aims bring happiness to tourists during the New Year festival, as well as to support and generate income for the local economy,” he added.

Mayor Chalermluck added, “Tourists will be impressed with this event and happy to visit Patong. There will be live music and food stalls here at an event.”