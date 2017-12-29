PHUKET: Most of the key government offices across Phuket started shutting down this afternoon (Dec 29) as the nation heads into a four-day holiday for the New Year.

Friday 29 December 2017, 04:38PM

Many key offices across Phuket will be closed next Monday and Tuesday for the New Year long weekend. Photo: The Phuket News

This year the Royal Thai Government has decreed one extra day – next Tuesday (Jan 2) – to be a public holiday.

The move allows many Thais to head back to their home provinces to celebrate the New Year with family, with the bulk of the populace returning to work next Wednesday (Jan 3).

Government offices such as the Immigration, District Offices, the Employment Office and the local Department of Land Transportation office will all be closed next Monday and Tuesday, as will main branches of banks, but with some bank branches in shopping malls remaining open.

The Class Act Media offices will be closed on Monday (Jan 1) but will re-open next Tuesday (Jan 2).

From all of us here at Class Act Media – comprising The Phuket News, Live 89.5, Phuket News TV, Khao Phuket, Novesti Phuketa and Puji Dao Xinwen – have a happy, safe New Year!