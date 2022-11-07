Phuket readies for lunar eclipse Loy Krathong

PHUKET: Preparations are underway across the island for the Loy Krathong festival to be observed tomorrow night (Nov 8), which will see a partial lunar eclipse occur from just after sunset.



By The Phuket News

Monday 7 November 2022, 05:51PM

Moonrise will be at about 5:44pm, said Suparerk Karuehanon, Director of the Centre of Academic Affairs Services at National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

The full moon will appear brick red until 6:41pm for a total duration of about 57 minutes, after which the moon will begin to appear partially eclipsed and slowly leave the Earth’s shadow.

The partial lunar eclipse will conclude at about 7:49pm, he added.

“Many areas of the province will provide places for people to float their krathongs according to tradition,” Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam said today (Nov 7).

“People like to travel to various places to share a large number of krathong, and people like to set off firecrackers, fireworks and released sky lanterns,” he added.

“However, such various activities often result in causing fires on a regular basis. including accidents on land and among water traffic, causing loss of life and property of the people,” Vice Governor Anupap said.

“To prepare to prevent danger from accidents caused by fireworks, firecrackers and so on, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers in every district, at every local government organisation, must take action, namely by ensuring that only people who are legally registered are in possession of fireworks. They must also check places where they store or trade in fireworks that may endanger the lives and property of the people,” he added.

Vice Governor Anupap called on all people organising Loy Krathong events to “prepare to prevent and be careful to avoid accidents”.

Firefighting units on both land and water will be mobilised and stationed at areas where they are best placed to provide quick response, he said.

The Phuket branch of Airports of Thailand (AoT Phuket), which operates Phuket International Airport, has already issued its standard warning against the setting off of firecrackers, fireworks or launching sky lanterns (khom loy) or drones near the airport.

The notice gave the annual warning that doing so is illegal under the Air Navigation Act. Depending on the transgression, any person caught doing so could face up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to B200,000 baht, or both.

Those caught could also face further legal action under the same act carrying lesser, but additional, penalties. However, any infractions that result in a deadly accident are punishable by death, the warning noted.

Concerns over flight safety has already had a dramatic effect at Chiang Mai international Airport. As of last wednesday (Nov 2), a total of 77 previously scheduled to takeoff or land at the airport had been affected, with 53 flights cancelled and a further 24 flights rescheduled, AoT reported.