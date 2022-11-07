333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket readies for lunar eclipse Loy Krathong

Phuket readies for lunar eclipse Loy Krathong

PHUKET: Preparations are underway across the island for the Loy Krathong festival to be observed tomorrow night (Nov 8), which will see a partial lunar eclipse occur from just after sunset.


By The Phuket News

Monday 7 November 2022, 05:51PM

Image: NNT

Image: NNT

The warning issued by AoT. Image: AoT

The warning issued by AoT. Image: AoT

The warning issued by AoT. Image: AoT

The warning issued by AoT. Image: AoT

« »

Moonrise will be at about 5:44pm, said Suparerk Karuehanon, Director of the Centre of Academic Affairs Services at National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

The full moon will appear brick red until 6:41pm for a total duration of about 57 minutes, after which the moon will begin to appear partially eclipsed and slowly leave the Earth’s shadow.

The partial lunar eclipse will conclude at about 7:49pm, he added.

“Many areas of the province will provide places for people to float their krathongs according to tradition,” Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam said today (Nov 7).

“People like to travel to various places to share a large number of krathong, and people like to set off firecrackers, fireworks and released sky lanterns,” he added.

“However, such various activities often result in causing fires on a regular basis. including accidents on land and among water traffic, causing loss of life and property of the people,” Vice Governor Anupap said.

“To prepare to prevent danger from accidents caused by fireworks, firecrackers and so on, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers in every district, at every local government organisation, must take action, namely by ensuring that only people who are legally registered are in possession of fireworks. They must also check places where they store or trade in fireworks that may endanger the lives and property of the people,” he added.

Ixina Thailand

Vice Governor Anupap called on all people organising Loy Krathong events to “prepare to prevent and be careful to avoid accidents”.

Firefighting units on both land and water will be mobilised and stationed at areas where they are best placed to provide quick response, he said.

The Phuket branch of Airports of Thailand (AoT Phuket), which operates Phuket International Airport, has already issued its standard warning against the setting off of firecrackers, fireworks or launching sky lanterns (khom loy) or drones near the airport.

The notice gave the annual warning that doing so is illegal under the Air Navigation Act. Depending on the transgression, any person caught doing so could face up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to B200,000 baht, or both. 

Those caught could also face further legal action under the same act carrying lesser, but additional, penalties. However, any infractions that result in a deadly accident are punishable by death, the warning noted.

Concerns over flight safety has already had a dramatic effect at Chiang Mai international Airport. As of last wednesday (Nov 2), a total of 77 previously scheduled to takeoff or land at the airport had been affected, with 53 flights cancelled and a further 24 flights rescheduled, AoT reported.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Zealand man arrested over firearms cache in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rain forecast, Bypass Rd close to full reopening, Patong Hill Rd safe? || November 7
LOT Airlines returns to Phuket
Singapore Navy visits Phuket
Isolated heavy rain forecast to continue
World population set to hit 8 billion
Tourist numbers predicted to beat expectations
Water outages to affect Chalong, Wichit, Patong
Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons
Officials consider reopening bypass lanes
Speed pill prices plunge to B2 each
Phuket Opinion: Money Road
Patong Hill road safe despite rain, expert assures
Driver injured in Kathu wet road crash
Mega-projects touted at Andaman Provinces economic meeting

 

Phuket community
Italian Restaurant La Gritta Welcomes Giordano Roscini as New Chef

good luck to him, sadly he work for a terrible company but wish him all the best indeed... ...(Read More)

Xi secures historic third term as China’s leader

In contradiction of what was written in Thai press, Chinese Xi Jinping is not coming to Thailand for...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

@JohnC. Stay focused. I'm talking THIS project, THIS time. The scrutiny would be there and the c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

dKK defends the mafia again- he really does live in an Ivory Tower, dancing til dawn when 4am comes ...(Read More)

Officials consider reopening bypass lanes

Demolition almost finished, but the grounds are not stable yet.. Photo's show that land slides s...(Read More)

Speed pill prices plunge to B2 each

Wow, that is a 'money shock for the 'Thai Hi-So's drugs production families. But with te...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

The 'Keesin Road construction was a secret set up, with of course full knowledge of Provincial H...(Read More)

Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons

The real crime is charging 3 days minimum wage for a one hour trip. Extortionate pricing does mor...(Read More)

Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons

Several times I already suggested to have a passenger taxi/van weapon check point at entrance of dri...(Read More)

Coach Ricky bags fifth Powerman Asia title

congrats. good news....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket

 