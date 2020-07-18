Phuket readies for King’s birthday

PHUKET: Officials of all government offices in Phuket have been ordered to prepare for the events and ceremonies to be held on the birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X) on July 28.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 July 2020, 10:30AM

The Ministry of Interior is also calling on all households, workplaces and government offices to be decorated with images of His Majesty, national flags, Royal Standards of the monarchy and yellow and blue ribbons, for the whole month of July.

The day’s festivities will begin with a merit-making ceremony of giving aims to 69 monks in front of Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am, Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong noted at a meeting on Friday (July 16).

At Rajabhat Phuket University, there will be a ceremony for government officials at 9am, during which they will swear an oath to be good servants for the country and the King, after which attendees will have the opportunity to sign an official book of birthday wishes for the His Majesty.

In the evening, attendees will pay respect to the King with a candle-lit ceremony from 5:30pm onwards.

There will also be a fish-releasing activity at Saphan Hin park at 11am.

His Majesty’s birthday this year falling on a Tuesday will conclude a four-day long weekend next weekend, as the official Songkran public holiday will be held on the Monday (July 27).