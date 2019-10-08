Phuket readies for King Bhumibol Memorial Day

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai today (Oct 8) briefed officials on preparations to be made for King Bhumibol Memorial Day to be honoured this Sunday (Oct 13).

culture

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 October 2019, 05:33PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana leads the formal ceremony to honour King Bhumibol as part of the memorial events held last year. Photo: PR Dept

Speaking at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall, Vice Governor Supoj explained that official itinerary of events to be held included merit-making ceremonies and volunteer activities.

Commemorations on Sunday will begin at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am, when an alms-giving ceremony for 89 monks will be held.

At 8am, a ceremony for the offering of wreaths in front of an image of King Bhumibol will be held at the meeting hall of Phuket Rajabhat University.

At 11am, volunteers will together clean up the Tha Kraeng Canal in Phuket Town.

At 6:30pm, a candle-lit ceremony will be held at the meeting hall of Phuket Rajabhat University to commemorate King Bhumibol’s benevolence.

Government officers attending the ceremonies are required to wear their white uniforms, and police and other armed services are asked to not wear their hats, or their gloves and swords.

State enterprise employees are asked to wear their corporate uniforms and students attending while respresenting their schools are asked to wear their school uniforms.

Members of other associations, such as volunteer organisations, are asked to wear their uniforms.

Members of the public are asked to dress respectfully and to wear yellow.

Volunteer activities will also be held Oct 18 and on Oct 23, honoured each year as the Chulalongkorn Day public holiday, V/Gov Supoj explained.

On Oct 18, volunteers will take part in cleaning and restoration projects at religious venues and places of worship, he said.

On Oct 23, volunteers will join a campaign to help tidy up tangles of cables from utility poles along main streets (see story here), he added.