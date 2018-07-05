PHUKET: Kathu Municipality is once again set to hold the annual Kathu Fair, this year under the theme “One Decade of the Kathu Cultural Road to Experience Nai Thu, City of Mines, Origin of the Phuket Way”, from July 27-29 at Vichitsongkram Rd in Kathu.

culturetourismThe Phuket News

Thursday 5 July 2018, 11:30AM

Local officials (back row) seen here at the press conference held to announce details of the upcoming Kathu Fair 2018. Photo:PR Dept

At 6pm on Tuesday (July 3), Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok, along with Kathu Mayor Dr ChaiAnan Suthikul, chief of the Kathu Police Col Jakkawat Boonthaweekul, and Deputy Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Jutarat Nilhat held a press conference on the upcoming event.

V/Gov Snith said that this would be the second year he will join the Kathu Cultural Road event and that he is happy to join as it keeps with the identity of the area, promotes Phuket tourism and creates jobs for local people.

Nai Thu, or Kathu, is home to people from various religions and cultures but the culture of Phuket is very much alive in the area, he said

Mayor ChaiAnan said that Kathu Municipality saw the importance of preserving cultural traditions in the area and the annual event helps bring tourism to Kathu.

“This year the event will celebrate its 10th anniversary and will highlight the area’s cultural heritage and feature light and sound entertainment,” Mayor ChaiAnan said.

There will also be a Reign of the 10 Kings procession, parades, art and culture exhibitions, cultural activities, on-stage activities on one main stage and five smaller cultural stages featuring performances, story telling, singing, music performances etc.

And of course it wouldn’t be a Phuket event without the local food.