Phuket readies for IMT-GT Ministerial Meeting

PHUKET: Phuket officials today discussed details of hosting the 28th Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Ministerial Meeting on Sept 13-16.

economics
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 July 2022, 05:45PM

The event will see a series of high-level international meetings held in Phuket, Phuket Provincial Palad (Chief Administrative Officer) Somprat Prabsongkram told a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall today (July 1).

The meetings will include a Ministerial Meeting on Security Measures, the IMT Economic Zone Development Plan and other related meetings, including a meeting of senior international officials with the Phuket Governor, Mr Somprat said.

Thattai Kiratipongpaiboon, Director of the International Strategy and Coordination Division Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), and other leading heads of government organisations will be attending the meetings, he added.

The meeting of national secretary level chiefs will be held on Sept 13, the 29th Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) will be held on Sept 14 and the 19th meeting of the Chief Ministers will be held on Sept 15, Mr Somprat explained.

The Chief Ministers and Governor Forum (CMGF) and the Informal Ministerial Meeting (MM Retreat) will also be held as part of the Phuket talks, he added.

A press conference will be held after the ministerial meetings, on Sept 16.

“The meetings are important to show that cooperation of the three countries will foster cooperation in a constructive manner to further develop and improve the implementation of similar projects, and lead to jointly setting new standards for tourism economic development after the COVID-19 epidemic, which will require us to continue to focus on compliance with strict hygiene safety standards,” Mr Somprat said.

