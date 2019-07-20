THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket readies for HM King’s birthday

PHUKET: Preparations are underway for commemorating the birthday of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X).


By The Phuket News

Saturday 20 July 2019, 11:27AM

Government officials are to swear an oath to be good servants for the country and the King as part of the activities on HM King’s birthday. Photo: Phuket PR Department

Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit presided over a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Friday (July 19) to instruct various officials on preparations for commemorating the birthday of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The auspicious day will be celebrated in Phuket and nationwide next Sunday (July 28).

V/Gov Thanyawat informed those in attendance that the Ministry of Interior is calling on households, workplaces and government offices to be decorated with images of HM The King, national flags, Royal Standards of the monarchy and yellow ribbons. Government officials are required to wear yellow shirts which is what they are already doing since Royal Coronation in May.

On July 28, a merit-making ceremony will be held at Phuket Provincial Hall, starting at 7.30am. There will also be a candle-lighting blessing ceremony and voluntary activities, including a free lunch for disadvantage children and elderly. Also, there will be a ceremony for government officials during which they will swear an oath to be good servants for the country and the King.

No ban on alcohol sales has been announced so far.

 

