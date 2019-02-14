PHUKET: The annual Heroines Festival celebration of the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785 will take place this year from March 13-15.

culture

By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 February 2019, 05:03PM

The annual Heroines Festival celebration of the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785 will take place this year from March 13-15. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

The annual Heroines Festival celebration of the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785 will take place this year from March 13-15. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

The annual Heroines Festival celebration of the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785 will take place this year from March 13-15. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

People are invited to join the celebration of the Heroines, Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn, by wearing traditional Thai costumes to preserve the culture of Phuket, Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit told a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Feb 13).

The meeting was held to finalise the activities to be held this year as part of the annual celebrations.

The Heroines Festival celebrates the two sisters, Chan and Mook, who led the Phuket contingent in repelling the Burmese invasion.

“The festival is held to honour Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn and the brave heroes of Thalang, and to increase the cultural tourism potential of Phuket,” V/Gov Thanyawat said.

In preparation and to make merit before the festival, a mass monk ordination of monks to bless the two Heroines will be held at Wat Thepwanaram (Wat Manik) on Mar 2. Then from Mar 3 -16, the novices will practice meditation.

On Mar 5 there will be free training held at at Phuket Rajabhat University for volunteers who will act as tour guides at Thalang Historical Park during the festival. On Mar 6-7, the volunteers guides go to Thalang Historical Park in Baan Riang to practice being free tour guides.

On Mar 9, people are invited to join the cooking of Thai traditional caramel candy kalamare at Wat Muang Komanraphat from 9am. On Mar 11, people are invited back to the temple to help wrap the traditional sweets.

The kalamare will handed out as part of the mass prayers and merit-making ceremonies held at Wat Muang Komanraphat to honour the two Heroines and the brave forefathers of Thalang on the evening of Mar 12.

Also on Mar 12, merit making ceremonies will be held at Wat Muang Komanraphat in the morning.

On Mar 13, at 9am, there will be wreath placing ceremony and praising of Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn at the Heroines Monument on Thepkrasattri Rd.

The festival itself will get underway at at the Thalang Historical Park at 5pm on Mar 13.

As is tradition at any Thai festival, there will be traditional and modern Thai fare available, and the now-customary OTOP market, highlighting local handicrafts for sale.

Each evening, the festival will feature a variety of entertainment, including nang talung shadow-puppet plays, performances of the traditional southern Thai Manohra dance, folk plays, traditional costume fashion shows and live music, as well as a special sound-and-light show including a re-enactment of the famous battle from 8pm to 10pm.

Nightly entertainment begins at 7pm, and concludes at midnight.