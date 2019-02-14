THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket readies for Heroines Festival next month

PHUKET: The annual Heroines Festival celebration of the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785 will take place this year from March 13-15.

culture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 February 2019, 05:03PM

The annual Heroines Festival celebration of the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785 will take place this year from March 13-15. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

The annual Heroines Festival celebration of the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785 will take place this year from March 13-15. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

The annual Heroines Festival celebration of the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785 will take place this year from March 13-15. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

The annual Heroines Festival celebration of the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785 will take place this year from March 13-15. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

The annual Heroines Festival celebration of the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785 will take place this year from March 13-15. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

The annual Heroines Festival celebration of the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785 will take place this year from March 13-15. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

People are invited to join the celebration of the Heroines, Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn, by wearing traditional Thai costumes to preserve the culture of Phuket, Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit told a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Feb 13).

The meeting was held to finalise the activities to be held this year as part of the annual celebrations.

The Heroines Festival celebrates the two sisters, Chan and Mook, who led the Phuket contingent in repelling the Burmese invasion.

“The festival is held to honour Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn and the brave heroes of Thalang, and to increase the cultural tourism potential of Phuket,” V/Gov Thanyawat said.

In preparation and to make merit before the festival, a mass monk ordination of monks to bless the two Heroines will be held at Wat Thepwanaram (Wat Manik) on Mar 2. Then from Mar 3 -16, the novices will practice meditation.

On Mar 5 there will be free training held at at Phuket Rajabhat University for volunteers who will act as tour guides at Thalang Historical Park during the festival. On Mar 6-7, the volunteers guides go to Thalang Historical Park in Baan Riang to practice being free tour guides.

On Mar 9, people are invited to join the cooking of Thai traditional caramel candy kalamare at Wat Muang Komanraphat from 9am. On Mar 11, people are invited back to the temple to help wrap the traditional sweets.

Futsal League 2019

The kalamare will handed out as part of the mass prayers and merit-making ceremonies held at Wat Muang Komanraphat to honour the two Heroines and the brave forefathers of Thalang on the evening of Mar 12.

Also on Mar 12, merit making ceremonies will be held at Wat Muang Komanraphat in the morning.

On Mar 13, at 9am, there will be wreath placing ceremony and praising of Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn at the Heroines Monument on Thepkrasattri Rd.

The festival itself will get underway at at the Thalang Historical Park at 5pm on Mar 13.

As is tradition at any Thai festival, there will be traditional and modern Thai fare available, and the now-customary OTOP market, highlighting local handicrafts for sale.

Each evening, the festival will feature a variety of entertainment, including nang talung shadow-puppet plays, performances of the traditional southern Thai Manohra dance, folk plays, traditional costume fashion shows and live music, as well as a special sound-and-light show including a re-enactment of the famous battle from 8pm to 10pm.

Nightly entertainment begins at 7pm, and concludes at midnight.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Extremely poisonous’ pesticides found in blood of pregnant women
Songkran Thai New Year becomes five-day public holiday
World seeing ’catastrophic collapse’ of insects
Well I’ll be damned! A short history of meaningful coincidence
Sarasin Love mass wedding event invites all to mark Valentine’s Day
Mayor announces details of Old Town Chinese New Year celebrations
Phuket kicks off Chinese New Year celebrations
Kung Hei Fat Choy: Phuket’s expats on one of the world’s most celebrated festivals
Phuket rallies after fire devastates Surin Islands sea gypsy village
Bring home the bacon: the Taiwanese woman living with four pet pigs
Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook
Activists back cops in child helmet row
Govt names May 6 as holiday
Weeping BNK48 singer apologises for swastika t-shirt
Phuket Municipality announces routes affected during family fun run, Sunday

 

Phuket community
Driver fined B400 for reckless driving as tour bus slams into power pole to avoid collision

A fine of 400 thb only? For a traffic offence what could have a much greater impact. For not wearin...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home

What kind of idiot leaves 2,000+ euros in a bag in a playground???...(Read More)

Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam

"The serious move to enforce marine safety regulations". Why were they not enforced? And...(Read More)

‘Extremely poisonous’ pesticides found in blood of pregnant women

Strange that there is a time discussion about these health threatening chemicals in the thai food ch...(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

Ahh...excellent news .... If I have a driver's license, or hire a motorcycle legitimately, I won...(Read More)

Guns drawn as tempers flare in Nui Beach land dispute

If you had ... read the article, Police have no interest in causes of the land dispute, it's not...(Read More)

Ying Kai wins appeal in child-maid forced labour case

Ok, so I can keep a passport/ID card of a thai, not keep word about promised education, and not pay ...(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

Sorry ..., don't play with words. The boy lost his life because he didn't have a driving li...(Read More)

Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam

Chinese can't be happy as they continue to be victimized in Phuket tragedies. All "captain...(Read More)

Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam

21 year old 'captain'- clearly qualified for the job....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential

 