Phuket readies for Heroines Festival 2018 PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong says the island is ready to host the upcoming Thao Thepkrassatri and Thao Srisoonthorn Festival to be held on March 3-17. culture tourism The Phuket News Wednesday 14 February 2018, 05:35PM The Heroines Festival is a festival celebrating a major part of Phuket's past. Photo: PR Dept Governor Norrphat Plodthong led a press conference on the festival today (Feb 14) at 10:30am at the Thalang Historical Park or ThalangChana Suk. Joining him were his wife and President of the Phuket Red Cross Sudarat Plodthong, Chief of Phuket Cultural Office Uthai Pattanapichai, Acting Chief of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) Watcharin Pathomwattanapong, and other relevant government officials. Gov Norraphat said, “Phuket Province together with the Local Administrative Organisation and agencies in Phuket are holding the Thao Thepkrassatri and Thao Srisoonthorn Festival 2018 from March 3-17, 2018. “The aim of the festival is to honour the history of Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn so the younger generations can be thankful and pay respect to them and to those who sacrificed their lives for the land we live today. All Local Administrative Organisations have assisted with the budget for this event," he said. Key events during the festival: March 3 - Mass monk ordination to bless the two heroines at Wat Thepwanaram (Wat Manik).

March 4 -17 - New monks practice mind meditation.

March 6-8 - Thalang historical tour guide training at Thalang Historical Park.

March 11-15 - Historical tours along historical Thalang routes such as Phra Nang Sang Temple, Muang Komanraphat Temple and Baan Thao Thep etc.

March 9 at 6pm - Praying ceremony for the two heroines at the Heroines Monument and Phra Nang Sang Temple.

March 12 at 9am - Food offering to monks at Muang Komanraphat Temple.

March 12 at 5pm - Ancestors honouring ceremony at Muang Komanraphat Temple.

March 11-15 - Cultural activities, traditional market and local music shows.

March 13 at 9:09am - Wreath-laying ceremony and praising of the two heroines at the Heroines Monument.

March 11-12 - Practice of the traditional re-enactment of key events leading up the decisive battle which was fought and won near Thalang Town at the Thalang Historical Park.

March 11-12 - Practice of the traditional re-enactment of key events leading up the decisive battle which was fought and won near Thalang Town at the Thalang Historical Park.

March 13-15 - Light and sound show and historical play from 8:30pm to 11pm at Thalang Historical Park.



