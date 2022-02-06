BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: Local officials are getting ready for the ‘Dee Phuket Fair’ to be held at Saphan Hin on Mar 5-13. The event is being organised to support the Phuket Red Cross, though it is not officially marketed as the annual Red Cross Fair.

culture
By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 February 2022, 12:00PM

Vice Governor Anuphap announcing the fair late last week. Photo: PR Phuket

Funds raised by the fair will go towards supporting Thai Red Cross humanitarian projects. Image: Thai Red Cross

“The objective of the fair is to promote, support, and publicise the activities of government agencies in Phuket; support the activities of the Red Cross; draw attention to local cultural tradition, local food, agricultural and other provincial products; support tourism of Phuket,” said Phuket Vice Governor Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabum in announcing the fair late last week.

Visitors can expect exhibitions from the Phuket Red Cross, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, Phuket Provincial Community Development Office, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Phuket Rajabhat University, agencies under Ministry of Labour, Phuket Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, Tourism Authority of Thailand (Phuket office), Phuket Provincial Treasury Office and various banks.

Also the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office will hold its traditional Blue Flag market with various products at discounted prices.

Government agencies and private operators are invited to join the activities to support the Phuket Red Cross, Mr Anuphap said.

However, no mention was made about the traditional annual Red Cross Lucky Draw famous for its very attractive top prizes.

During the last Red Cross Fair lucky draw Yongyuth Sampeuch, a resident of the Thepkrasattri subdistrict, won a two-storey townhouse in Thalang valued at B2.29 million as the top prize. The second prize was a Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.2 j, valued at about B700,000, while two Honda Wave 110i motorbikes were given to the winners as third prizes.

