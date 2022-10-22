Phuket readies for Chulalongkorn Day

PHUKET: Thais in Phuket as elsewhere throughout the country are getting ready to celebrate the Chulalongkorn Day this Sunday (Oct 23).

culture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 October 2022, 02:12PM

Rama V is considered one of the greatest Kings of Siam. Photo: Phuket PR file photo

Every year on October 23, Thai people celebrate the life and reign of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) on the anniversary of his death in 1910, the day known as Chulalongkorn Day.

King Chulalongkorn was the fifth king of the Chakri Dynasty. He is considered one of the greatest monarchs of Siam as he led several major reforms in Thailand from the Thai educational system and military affairs to the abolition of slavery in Thailand and implementation of European-style currency.

To commemorate this special day, Thais show their respect for the great monarch by placing wreaths and flowers at Rama V statues in their hometowns.

Officials organise a variety of formal activities for the Chulalongkorn Day, including giving alms to monks, offering of wreaths in front of a statue of Rama V, candle-lit ceremonies at sunset.

As Chulalongkorn Day this year falls on Sunday, the next Monday (Oct 24) will be a substitute holiday. Most government offices will be closed, including Phuket Immigration, Phuket Land Transport Office, all three District offices, local municipalities and administration offices.

Main bank branches are normally closed as well, but bank branches inside shopping malls are open as usual.

There is no ban on the sale of alcohol by law for this public holiday.