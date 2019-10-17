THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket readies for Chulalongkorn Day

PHUKET: Many government offices will be closed Wednesday next week (Oct 23) as Thais in Phuket as elsewhere throughout the country celebrate the Chulalongkorn Day national public holiday.

culture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 October 2019, 12:01PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana leads an official event to pay homage to King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) in front of Phuket Provincial Hall last year. Photo: PR Dept

Every year on October 23, Thai people celebrate the life and reign of King Chulalongkorn on the anniversary of his death in 1910, the day known to Thais as Chulalongkorn Day or Piyamararaj Day. King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) is a much-loved king and was the fifth king of the Chakri Dynasty.

King Chulalongkorn is considered one of the greatest Kings of Siam as he led several major reforms in Thailand from the Thai educational system, military affairs, state railway to the abolition of slavery in Thailand.

To commemorate this special day, throughout Thailand many Thais show their respect for the great monarch by placing wreaths and flowers at Rama V Statue in their hometown.

Officials in Phuket will lead a variety of formal activities for the Chulalongkorn Day holiday, including volunteers joining a campaign to help tidy up tangles of cables from utility poles along main streets.

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit announced yesterday (Oct 16) that the Ministry of Interior has ordered every provincial government to hold ceremonies to make merit and commemorate King Chulalongkorn next Wednesday.

Commemorations will begin at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am, when an alms-giving ceremony for 57 monks will be held.

At 8:30am, a ceremony for the offering of wreaths will be held in front of a statue of King Chulalongkorn in front Phuket Provincial Hall.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

At 9:45am, volunteers will together clean up Thepkrassattri Rd and the drains near the large Super Cheap store in Rassada.

In the evening, at 6:30pm, a candle-lit ceremony will be held at Provincial Hall to commemorate King Chulalongkorn’s great achievements.

Most government offices will be closed next Wednesday, including Phuket Immigration, all three District offices in Phuket and local municipalities and administration offices.

Main bank branches will be closed, but bank branches inside shopping malls will be open as usual.

There is no ban on the sale of alcohol by law for this public holiday.

 

Kurt | 17 October 2019 - 13:06:43 

Look forward for a national holiday that partly can officially be celebrated on Chalong Pier. That pier is in terrible condition, daily seen by many tourists. It needs a face lift/renovation.
Is now not a pier to be proud of (do you listen to comments of tourists?). Phuket, rich by 'welcoming' tourists, must spend money of the overflowing money coffers in tourist infra structures.

Kurt | 17 October 2019 - 12:52:37 

I miss link between honouring a good King and tidy up tangles of cables from utility poles by volunteers.. Is that not a normal duty for utility companies? Saving on budget, but bringing  works up in 'balance books' ? Unskilled volunteers should not work in the streets on high ladders.

