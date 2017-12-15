The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket readies for Christmas, New Year road safety onslaught

PHUKET: Top Phuket officials joined a live video conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Prawit Wongsuwon broadcast from the Ministry of Defense yesterday (Dec 14) to go over road safety during the upcoming long holidays for Christmas and New Year Festival.

Friday 15 December 2017, 11:46AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong
Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong

Present at Phuket Provincial Hall for the video conference was Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and representing the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket Office (DDPM-Phuket) was Mongkol Temrat.

The DDPM-Phuket office as usual will be co-ordinating the upcoming annual Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign over the New Year, but this year the campaign has been branded “7-7-7” to mark the seven days leading up to and the seven days after traditionally one of the most dangerous weeks to be on Thailand’s roads.

Gen Prawit ordered all responsible offices to be on high alert and perform their duties to the best of their ability.

The Ministry of Transport was ordered to check and repair transport routes, and government offices were instructed to raise public awareness about road accidents and encourage all motorists to respect the law in preventing any loss of life and damage to property.

Gov Norraphat said, “We have targeted to decrease the number of road accidents on the island during this period by 50% from last year.

“Phuket will have 11 main checkpoints, three minor checkpoints, 10 service points and more than 18 urban checkpoints,” Gov Norraphat said.

“The checkpoints will be set up at locations and during the times where and when accidents happen the most,” Gov Norraphat added.

 

 
Kurt | 15 December 2017 - 14:36:30

What is that local fascination with road safety during .."annual 7 days of danger" ?
As Thailand has been recently promoted to nr 1 top rank dangerous traffic country, when it starts a 365 days of danger road fighting  setting?

We read again that a lot of 'ordering' has been done. So top officials now already did their job and can go holiday.
Soon we will read were the named check points will be located, so the officers under their tents do not get a 'work-overload' at these check points.

