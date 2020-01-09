Phuket readies for Children’s Day

Local municipalities across the island are getting ready to celebrate Children’s Day this Saturday (Jan 11) with a host of fun activities for kids. Children’s Day, in Thai called Wan Dek, is celebrated throughout the country on the second Saturday of January every year.

Friday 10 January 2020, 09:15AM

Communities across the island will be holding activities to celebrate Children's Day tomorrow (Jan 11). Image: Phuket City Municipality)

The national day, although not a public holiday, will give children the opportunity to have fun and to create awareness about their significant role in the development of the nation. Children's Day was first set as a national day to be observed in 1955.

Phuket, along with the rest of the country, will host activities at many government offices and hotels across the island on Saturday as follows:

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa, will host its traditional activities which will include military weapon exhibition, a live air-marine rescue simulation performance, and a chance for people to board and view the Navy base’s hostage rescue military ship.

The Phuket Provincial Office and the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) will host their Children’s Day events at Phuket Provincial Hall, where children will be able to sit in the Governor’s chair among other fun activities.

Cherng Talay Municipality will host a live concert of a famous singer “M The Star” and other fun activities, from 4 pm, at the Cherng Talay Municipality football field (off the Cheng Talay - Baan Don Rd).

Koh Kaew Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) will also host a live concert of singer “Pete Pira Thetwisarn” and other creative activities, from 7:30 am to 2 pm, at Baan Sapam Mongkol Wittaya School.

Kamala Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) will host a drawing and painting contest in three different age range groups from 5-7 years old, 8-12 years old, and 11-15 years old. For parents, there will also be a baby, and newborn to 4 years old, photo contest. The activities will be held from 8 am to 2 pm, at Kamala Beach.

Kathu Municipality will host activities, including children's performance and lucky prize drawings. The prize will be 60 bicycles and various other toys. The location will be at the Faculty of International Studies building of Prince of Songkla University, Phuket campus.

Patong Municipality will host a fun event at Loma Park, on the Patong beachfront, with more than 4,000 prizes for kids. There will also be free food and drinks for the children.