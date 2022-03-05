Phuket readies for another Roi Rim Lay Seafood Festival, this time at Kata Beach

PHUKET: Karon officials have announced a new Roi Rim Lay Seafood Festival which will take place at Kata Beach on March 19-20. The event will be the second iteration of Rom Rim Ray in Karon sub-district.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 March 2022, 11:00AM

On Thursday, Mar 3, Karon Mayor Jadet Wicharasorn presided over a meeting to discuss preparation for Roi Rim Lay at Kata Beach. The meeting was held at Karon Municipality with representatives of relevant government agencies and local businesses present to hear the guidelines and get ready for the event.

Mayor Jadet said that the festival is aimed at promoting tourism and strengthening the fundamental economy affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chosen location for the festival is right on the beach, close to Karon Municipality building. As is tradition of Roi Rim Lay festivals, various food establishments will offer seafood dishes and Thai dishes to locals and foreign tourists alike.

There has been nothing said about any cultural performances and shows, though they are usually included in the program of Roi Rim Lay.

Roy Rim Lay festivals are being organised in Phuket since early 2021 to cheer up local people, entertain tourists and – last but even more important – to help food business operators, farmers and vendosr to make some income in the days of challenge.

The most recent festival – Roi Rim Lay @ Valentine’s Day – was held in Soi Palai on Feb 12-15. The fair did well as an event for local residents, but did not succeed in attracting foreign tourists because of the location being off the beaten track. Kata Beach in this regard looks more promising.

According to the official ’Phuket reopening daily report’ (posted by PR Phuket), from Jan 1 to March 3, 2022, the province registered 175,712 foreign arrivals including 44,356 arrivals via Test & Go scheme, 129,340 arrivals via Sandbox program, 394 via Alternative Quarantine. Overall arrivals from July 1, 2021, totaled 357,971.