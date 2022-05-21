Phuket readies for another food festival, with hemp on the menu

PHUKET: Phuket will hold another food fair, the Food Festival 2022, at Saphan Hin from May 28 to June 5, to highlight the cultural identity of Phuket Town as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 May 2022, 03:26PM

The event will be held at the Saphan Hin Center Stage area from 4pm to 11pm each night.

Officials from Phuket Municipality met with representatives of the Phuket Municipal Food Traders Club yesterday (May 20) to prepare to host the festival, to be held to support the local economy and promote tourism to the island.

Joining the meeting were Phuket City Deputy Mayor Prasit Sinsaowapak, Phuket City Council member Parada Niamsaat and Phuket Municipal Food Traders Club President Panachai Wasanarungruangsuk.

Mr Prasit pointed out that the festival, which has been held 25 times before, had been suspended for two years due to COVID-19 epidemic, and was much needed to help local operators generate an income.

Mr Panachai said the event will feature more than 60 food stalls, serving a host of local favourites, as well as locally created dishes, including Khanom Ar Pong along with local interpretations of the classic Pad Thai.

“The event will also feature an OTOP fair, along with stalls by hemp plantation enterprises. There will be hemp salted eggs, hemp-fermented papaya salad, hemp fermented fish sauce salad and other hemp products,” he added.

“There will also be gyoza, Phuket pineapple from the garden and non-toxic local vegetables and booths highlighting products by local SMEs, and display of classic cars from the old car lovers club.

“And most importantly, operators at the fair are to use environmentally friendly containers to help reduce pollution and preserve the environment,” he said.