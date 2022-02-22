BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket readies for annual Heroines Festival

Phuket readies for annual Heroines Festival

PHUKET: The annual Heroines Festival, celebrating the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785, will take place this year from March 5-20.

culture
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 February 2022, 11:51AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

« »

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and Rawat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), presided over a press conference to announce the dates at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday afternoon (Feb 21).

The Heroines Festival celebrates the two sisters, Chan and Mook, who lead the Phuket contingent in repelling the Burmese invasion in 1785.

According to a report of the meeting published by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), “The objective is to honour the heroes of Thalang Thao Thep Kasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn and to increase the potential of cultural tourism resources of Phuket.”

As part of the annual festival, a mass ordination of monks to honour the two Heroines will be held at Wat Thepwanaram (Wat Manik), in Baan Manik, Thalang, on Mar 5.

A ceremony for giving alms to monks in order to seek blessings from ancestors will be held at Wat Muang Komanraphat on Mar 12.

Art-Tec Design

On Mar 9 to 13, there will be a national flag, where the Thalang Victory Flag and friendship of peace flags will be raised.

On Mar 13, a ceremony will be held at the Heroines Monument to honour the two heroines and to lay wreaths at the statue.

From Mar 13 to 15, as is tradition, a light and sound show and historical play will be performed at Phuket Historical Park, for many years called Thalang Victory Field, in Baan Riang, Thalang.

Local food stalls will be on offer throughout the festival while COVID-19 health and safety measures will be enforced throughout.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to hit Kamala
Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads
Governor welcomes five ambassadors
Envoy vows evacuation help for Thais in Ukraine
Surge prompts Level 4 COVID alert
Phuket marks 660 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket wants shorter quarantine, Green light to seal crude oil leak || February 21
Phuket officials fall silent on ’endemic’ claims
Power outages to affect Bang Tao, Chalong and Patong
Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken
Phuket’s Heidi crowned Miss Grand Phuket 2022
Putin, Biden agree in principle to summit on Ukraine
Phuket officials, tourism leaders move for ‘Stepping Forward’ campaign
Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation
No hospital can reject patients, says government

 

Phuket community
Surge prompts Level 4 COVID alert

Phuket has got to be considered as a "high risk" area, as a fair amount of visitors are ar...(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

Good, these miserable toys have taken over public walkways and bike paths in Oz and the US. There ar...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Kamala

Great...there are only 2 traffic lights between Surin and Patong, and it looks like they'll both...(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

How about the sidealks and designated cycle paths [Cherngtalay]...more sabre rattling with little ac...(Read More)

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

Important news right there, very interesting article...(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

So, they found something new to charge tourists with. What about the saleng (sidecar)? Here is a quo...(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

And then we most ask RTP if all of this motorbike they build saleng on, are they legal or not. Have ...(Read More)

Surge prompts Level 4 COVID alert

It's Omicron! The symptoms only last 1-2 days and it's over in 5. The second day of my sympt...(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

It was a disaster just waiting to happen. ...(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

555 oh, no fun. For once the police have done the right thing. We've been sniggering for the las...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
PaintFX
EPL predictions

 