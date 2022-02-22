Phuket readies for annual Heroines Festival

PHUKET: The annual Heroines Festival, celebrating the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785, will take place this year from March 5-20.

culture

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 February 2022, 11:51AM

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and Rawat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), presided over a press conference to announce the dates at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday afternoon (Feb 21).

The Heroines Festival celebrates the two sisters, Chan and Mook, who lead the Phuket contingent in repelling the Burmese invasion in 1785.

According to a report of the meeting published by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), “The objective is to honour the heroes of Thalang Thao Thep Kasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn and to increase the potential of cultural tourism resources of Phuket.”

As part of the annual festival, a mass ordination of monks to honour the two Heroines will be held at Wat Thepwanaram (Wat Manik), in Baan Manik, Thalang, on Mar 5.

A ceremony for giving alms to monks in order to seek blessings from ancestors will be held at Wat Muang Komanraphat on Mar 12.

On Mar 9 to 13, there will be a national flag, where the Thalang Victory Flag and friendship of peace flags will be raised.

On Mar 13, a ceremony will be held at the Heroines Monument to honour the two heroines and to lay wreaths at the statue.

From Mar 13 to 15, as is tradition, a light and sound show and historical play will be performed at Phuket Historical Park, for many years called Thalang Victory Field, in Baan Riang, Thalang.

Local food stalls will be on offer throughout the festival while COVID-19 health and safety measures will be enforced throughout.