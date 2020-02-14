Phuket readies for annual Heroines Festival

PHUKET: The annual Heroines Festival, celebrating the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785, will take place this year from March 7-21.

culture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 February 2020, 11:00AM

The festival poster. Image: PR Dept

People are invited to join the celebrations to be held in Thalang, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana told a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Feb 13).

The Heroines Festival celebrates the two sisters, Chan and Mook, who led the Phuket contingent in repelling the Burmese invasion in 1785.

“The festival is held to honour Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn and the brave heroes of Thalang, and to increase the cultural tourism potential of Phuket,” Governor Phakaphong said.

A mass monk ordination of monks to bless the two Heroines will be held at Wat Thepwanaram (Wat Manik) on Mar 7. From Mar 8-21, the novices will practice meditation.

On Mar 12, a ceremony for giving alms to monks in order to seek blessings from ancestors will be held at Wat Muang Komanraphat.

On Mar 13, a ceremony will be held at the Heroines Monument to honour the two heroines and to lay wreaths at the statue.

From Mar 13 to 15, as is tradition, a light-and-sound show and historical play will be performed at Phuket Historical Park – for many years called Thalang Victory Field – in Baan Riang, Thalang, the reported site of the battle where the Burmese marauders were defeated.

Local food stalls and OTOP products will be on offer throughout the festival, Gov Phakaphong added.