PHUKET: This year’s edition of the Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair 2019 will be held at Baan & Beyond Phuket (formerly called Central Festival Phuket East) on June 21-23, it was announced yesterday (May 16).

By The Phuket News

Friday 17 May 2019, 01:44PM

In a show of support for Phuket’s homegrown hospitality trade expo, a recent media launch for the event was led by Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit at Central Festival Phuket at 2pm yesterday.

Joining Vice Governor Thanyawat for the press launch was Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office Deputy Director Jutarat Nilhat and Phuket Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports Director Sirawee Waloh as well as leading business figures such as Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, who is president of Thai Hotels Association Southern Chapter.

The event, which will open daily from 10am to 9pm, has long been attended and supported by many businesses and organisations engaged in the local hotel and tourism industry, aims to support and improve the skills of staff at all levels in Phuket’s hospitality and tourism sectors to international standard.

The three-day event will feature various skill competitions under the concept “Fly to the new High”, including creating flower arrangements from recycled items, arranging floating flowers in spa settings up of spa beds, fruit and vegetable carving, cooking, with local ingredients and the popular contest for the best bartender.

Further, this year the Miss and Mr Andaman Hotelier 2019 pageant will have B100,000 first prize up for grabs.

The event will also feature its regular main expo of booths focused on hotel and tourism products and services, including food and beverage, spa and maid services, as well as kitchen, engineering and other industry-relevant products.

“Tourism is the lifeblood of Phuket. The number of tourists visiting Phuket is second only to Bangkok,” Vice Governor Thanyawat said.

V/Gov Thanyawat pointed out that improving skills of hospitality staff on the island was vital to increasing the length of stays of tourists coming to Phuket.

“On average over the past year, tourists coming to Phuket stayed 4.7 nights. This makes it very important to focus on the quality of employees to help maintain the sustainability of the tourism industry by focusing on employees’ skills, knowledge and ability to improve the level of service provided,” he said.

“Also important is that we meet qualified standards in providing unique food and a clean, beautiful, safe and secure tourism attraction. We must ensure our utilities meet standards for safety, convenience, cleanliness and quality of service providers,” he added.

“If tourists are impressed with improvement in Phuket in all these factors, they will share their experience with other people, and that is another way to increase the number of visitors to Phuket and the Andaman region,” Vice Governor Thanyawat said.