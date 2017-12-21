The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket readies for Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018

PHUKET: The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 @ Phuket will be held on Dec 30-31, 2017, to promote the island’s tourism.

culture, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 December 2017, 11:26AM

Government officials at yesterday's press conference at Blue Elephant Phuket restaurant. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Government officials at yesterday's press conference at Blue Elephant Phuket restaurant. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two-day event is expected to bring more than 45,000 tourists to the island and generate more than B200 million in revenue.

Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business of Tourism Authority of Thailand Noppadon Pakprot announced details of the event at a press conference held yesterday (Dec 20) at 6:30pm at Blue Elephant Phuket restaurant in Phuket Town.

Joining him Mr Noppadon at yesterday’s press conference were Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, President of the Phuket Old Town community Don Limnantapisit, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikon and others.

Gov Norraphat said, “Phuket is preparing for New Year activities to welcome tourists especially for safety.

“Two main activities will be held to celebrate the New Year namely ‘Phuket Brand Phuket Best Festival 2018’ which will be held on Dec 29 to Jan 8 at Saphan Hin Park in Phuket Town. This festival is to promote and support local products and generate local income.

“Another activity will be the ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 @ Phuket’ which will be held on Dec 30-31 at Phuket Old Town,” he said.

“In addition, there will be praying ceremonies held over New Year at Tha Rua Temple in Thalang,” Gov Norraphat noted.

C and C Marine

Mr Noppadon added, “The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 will be held in five main provinces in Thailand which are Phuket, Kanchanaburi, Lampang, Rayong and Sakon Nakhon on Dec 30-31. This activity is to promote tourism and encourage visitors to celebrate New Year in Thailand.”

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 @ Phuket will be held under a ‘Modern Retro’ theme.

The festival run from 4pm to midnight at the Clock Tower on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town and the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town – also known as Dragon Park.

Phuket Rd will be also decorated, and the main countdown activity will be at the Clock Tower.

There will be several shows and activities such as live music, cultural shows, cultural carnival, food trucks and food stalls.

Meanwhile, on Jan 1, a “Big Cleaning Day” will be held across Phuket.

 

 
Kurt | 21 December 2017 - 16:36:47

Well, the article starts with mentioning to generate more than thb 200 million in revenue. Yes?
It is all just about making money.
A 2 day event bringing for that a 45 thousand tourist to Phuket?
Are this next 'not believe' TAT figures?

The rest of the things like:..Amazing Thailand Countdown held under modern retro theme.  
Hahaha, nice way to put a money making thing without tickets ..
I do miss any budget mentioning here.

And the big cleaning day on 01 January, are all the caps and t-shirt already stand by as a cheap price to pay the volunteers and keep the professional cleaning budget in the coffers. minus 'organization money' of course.
Of course the 200 million income covers that as volunteers are not paid, only get handed out a cap, a t-shirt, cloves and a plastic bag.

What is calculated/planned for thb 200 million in revenues? Just asking only.
Officials can make statements, of course without mentioning their name..

Kurt | 21 December 2017 - 16:00:42

Well, thai fire works wake us day and night. Last night here at 02:30 am!
Reason? Get rid of the bad ghosts.
The sleeping families, waking up babies, children and reacting dogs around here didn't notice any ghosts.

Is Smart Phuket not dealing with ghost in a proper manner?
When the government forbid ghosts to be here between sunset and sunrise?.
We all need a normal sleep.

marcher | 21 December 2017 - 13:48:15

but a damp squid with no fireworks or alcohol?

Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
