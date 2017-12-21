PHUKET: The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 @ Phuket will be held on Dec 30-31, 2017, to promote the island’s tourism.

Government officials at yesterday's press conference at Blue Elephant Phuket restaurant. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two-day event is expected to bring more than 45,000 tourists to the island and generate more than B200 million in revenue.

Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business of Tourism Authority of Thailand Noppadon Pakprot announced details of the event at a press conference held yesterday (Dec 20) at 6:30pm at Blue Elephant Phuket restaurant in Phuket Town.

Joining him Mr Noppadon at yesterday’s press conference were Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, President of the Phuket Old Town community Don Limnantapisit, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikon and others.

Gov Norraphat said, “Phuket is preparing for New Year activities to welcome tourists especially for safety.

“Two main activities will be held to celebrate the New Year namely ‘Phuket Brand Phuket Best Festival 2018’ which will be held on Dec 29 to Jan 8 at Saphan Hin Park in Phuket Town. This festival is to promote and support local products and generate local income.

“Another activity will be the ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 @ Phuket’ which will be held on Dec 30-31 at Phuket Old Town,” he said.

“In addition, there will be praying ceremonies held over New Year at Tha Rua Temple in Thalang,” Gov Norraphat noted.

Mr Noppadon added, “The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 will be held in five main provinces in Thailand which are Phuket, Kanchanaburi, Lampang, Rayong and Sakon Nakhon on Dec 30-31. This activity is to promote tourism and encourage visitors to celebrate New Year in Thailand.”

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 @ Phuket will be held under a ‘Modern Retro’ theme.

The festival run from 4pm to midnight at the Clock Tower on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town and the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town – also known as Dragon Park.

Phuket Rd will be also decorated, and the main countdown activity will be at the Clock Tower.

There will be several shows and activities such as live music, cultural shows, cultural carnival, food trucks and food stalls.

Meanwhile, on Jan 1, a “Big Cleaning Day” will be held across Phuket.