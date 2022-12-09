Pro Property Partners
Phuket readies concerts, festivals for New Year

Phuket readies concerts, festivals for New Year

PHUKET: Patong will host a ‘Phuket Carnival at Patong 2022’ festival on Patong Beach from Dec 16-18 from 10am onwards each day to help drive tourism to the popular tourist area.

patongtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 9 December 2022, 09:28AM

The ‘Phuket Carnival at Patong 2022’ festival, to be held at Patong Beach on Dec 16-18, was announced yesterday (Dec 8)Photo: PR Phuket

The festival was announced at a press conference in Patong yesterday (Dec 8), attended by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket Office Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri and Patong Beach Hotel Association President Supattra Jaruariyanon.

“The festival ‘"Phuket Carnival at PATONG 2022’ can be regarded as the official opening of the tourist season of Phuket and as a declaration of readiness to welcome tourists who visit Patong Beach and Phuket,” Governor Narong said.

“I am confident that the event will be another tourism promotion activity that will generate revenue and enhance the image of tourism for Phuket Island, which everyone has been waiting for.”

Mayor Chalermsak added, “The festival ‘Phuket Carnival at Patong 2022’ aims to promote tourism to Patong Beach for both Thai and foreign tourists and to build confidence and create a new image of Patong Beach, which is ready to welcome tourists from all over the world.

“The event will help stimulate the tourism economy of Phuket and promote income for local people.”

Many of the festival events will be held at the ‘Bangla Lan’ area, at the beach end of Bangla Rd, Mayor Chalermsak noted.

“The festival will feature a parade highlighting 17 styles of cultural diversity, performances representing the cultural diversity of Phuket, a tattoo contest on the beach, sexy jogging and running for exercise, fun on the beach, tie-dye making and fashion shows on the beach, symphony band performances, as well as various bands, concerts and entertainment from EDM [electronic dance music] DJs and spectacular night fireworks as well as food stalls and vendors selling many other products,” he added.

DEE PHUKET

Meanwhile, Phuket  Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam yesterday announced that the annual New Year festival held at Saphan Hin will return, held at the center stage area at Saphan Hin from Dec 28 - Jan 5.

Known for decades as the annual ‘Red Cross Fair’, Vice Governor Anupap yesterday noted that the festival this year is again being called “the annual Dee Phuket 2023” fair.

Laguna Phuket

The fair will feature all the attractions of a large-scale Thai-style fair, with live music and cultural performances each night along with hundreds of vendors selling local food and other products.

No details about the usual fundraising activities held by the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross Society of Thailand were revealed yesterday.

A traditional key attraction of the year each year are the lucky draws held by the Phuket Cross Cross chapter. The lucky draws in years past have included major prizes such as a B2.29 million townhouse, cars and motorbikes, and small gold ingots.

The funds raised are used to carry out local Red Cross community projects across the island and to support flood and drought disaster victims elsewhere in Thailand.

NAI YANG

The Sakhu Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) will hold its "Open the Sea Beach at Nai Yang Beach” festival on Dec 15-16.

The event will feature live music performances by Thai celebrities Jeab Benchaphon, Luang Kai and Ice R Siam.

The festival will also feature food competitions, a youth band competition, performances by students and community groups in Sakhu, and a host of other activities.

The festival activities will be held at the southern end of the beach (see here).

Kurt | 09 December 2022 - 12:06:58 

..."Create a new Image of Patong"?  Is that needed? And, what could be the "lack of confidence" what needs a push upward? Well, lately to many government people in camouflage unforms and guns on the hip at Patong beach. For what? For balloons. One can't make it up.

JohnC | 09 December 2022 - 09:57:25 

Who dreams up these ridiculous "tourist attractions"? Tattoo contest, sexy jogging, tie-dye making. LOL. Reeks of desperation.

 

