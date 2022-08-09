Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Phuket readies celebrations to honour Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday

PHUKET: Phuket officials are preparing to host a range of official festivities to mark the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, this Friday (Aug 12).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 August 2022, 01:03PM

Image: Public Relations Department

Image: Public Relations Department

The auspicious day is also celebrated throughout the country as Mother’s Day.

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan presided over a meeting held yesterday (Aug 8) to coordinate the official festivities.

After gathering at Phuket Provincial Hall, located at the new government administration complex on Tha Kraeng Rd in Phuket Town, at 7am, the first merit-making ceremony will begin at 7:30am.

The ceremony will be a special merit-making ceremony reserved for honouring royalty, and will be led by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

People will gather at the Phuket Auditorium building, also located at the government complex, at 8:30am, for a multi-faith ceremony representing five religions that will begin at 9:09am.

In the evening, people will gather at the Phuket Auditorium at 5:30pm for an auspicious ceremony to honour Queen Sirikit that will begin at 6pm, with a special candle-lighting ceremony to be held at the auspicious time of 7:19pm.

Brightview Center

Vice Governor Amnuay said officials were expected to organise the event with the highest of readiness. The meeting was held to delegate duties of each organisation attending the auspicious events, he explained.

Officials were to begin their rehearsals to ensure that the ceremonies were conducted accordingly.

This Friday (Aug 12) is a public holiday.

Most government offices on the island will be closed, including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol.

