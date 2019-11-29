Phuket reades for King Bhumibol birthday, Father’s Day public holiday

PHUKET: Officials across Phuket are making preparation to honour the birthday King Bhumibol Adulyadej this coming Thursday (Dec 5), a day long celebrated throughout the country as Father’s Day and now also celebrated as Thailand’s National Day.

Saturday 30 November 2019, 10:00AM

The nation will commemorate the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej this Thursday (Dec 5), a day that has also long been celebrated in Thailand as Father’s Day. Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University / PKRU

Merit-making ceremonies will begin at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am, Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit explained earlier this week.

Officers are to wear their formal white uniform, without hats. Police and soldiers are also to wear their formal white uniforms with gloves and swords.

Staff of private companies, school and university students are asked to wear their own uniforms, while members of the public wanting to join the ceremony are asked to wear yellow shirts.

At 8:30am, a ceremony to pay respect to the late king along with the presentation of garlands and wreaths will be held at Phuket Rajabhat University, Vice Governor Thanyawat added.

Next Thursday, most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.

