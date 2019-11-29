Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket reades for King Bhumibol birthday, Father’s Day public holiday

Phuket reades for King Bhumibol birthday, Father’s Day public holiday

PHUKET: Officials across Phuket are making preparation to honour the birthday King Bhumibol Adulyadej this coming Thursday (Dec 5), a day long celebrated throughout the country as Father’s Day and now also celebrated as Thailand’s National Day.

Saturday 30 November 2019, 10:00AM

The nation will commemorate the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej this Thursday (Dec 5), a day that has also long been celebrated in Thailand as Father’s Day. Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University / PKRU

The nation will commemorate the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej this Thursday (Dec 5), a day that has also long been celebrated in Thailand as Father’s Day. Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University / PKRU

Government offices across the island will be closed to mark the auspicious day. Image: The Phuket News / Graphics
Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit led a meeting earlier this week to organise some of the formal ceremonies to be held next Thursday (Dec 5). Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit led a meeting earlier this week to organise some of the formal ceremonies to be held next Thursday (Dec 5). Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit led a meeting earlier this week to organise some of the formal ceremonies to be held next Thursday (Dec 5). Photo: PR Dept

Merit-making ceremonies will begin at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7am, Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit explained earlier this week.

Officers are to wear their formal white uniform, without hats. Police and soldiers are also to wear their formal white uniforms with gloves and swords.

Staff of private companies, school and university students are asked to wear their own uniforms, while members of the public wanting to join the ceremony are asked to wear yellow shirts.

At 8:30am, a ceremony to pay respect to the late king along with the presentation of garlands and wreaths will be held at Phuket Rajabhat University, Vice Governor Thanyawat added.

Next Thursday, most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.

The Class Act Media offices will also be closed to mark the national public holiday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Philip Morris fined B1.22bn
Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes
Forest Department to file complaint against MP Pareena
Shroud of concrete: Building collpase confirmed Phuket's worst workplace disaster
Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse
Police officer grabs some extra income with second role as food delivery driver
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand again elected to World Heritage Committee |:| November 29
DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections
Indian shop owner, 31, dies in suspected respiratory failure
Prayut calls for unity after defeat
Three tourists in car hit by tour bus released from hospital
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Three injured as tour bus hits car in Koh Kaew |:| November 28
Patong Police chief shifted to Deep South in Phuket top-brass overhaul
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay, Srisoonthorn
Russian tourist, 28, drowns on day trip to Racha Island

 

Phuket community
Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

The photos give a good impression of the disgusting smiling..'see how good we are' ..money s...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Over a million for a thai, and just 100K for a birmese? Thai never let slip away the chance on '...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Good grief, forcing her on display - just give her the checks, FFS. This need for grandstanding aest...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

Would be nice to learn what are the 'standard of safety for tourists training' of registered...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Over a million for a Thai and 100k for a Burmese- sa-weet. Life is cheap. This was negligence NOT an...(Read More)

Police officer grabs some extra income with second role as food delivery driver

There are many 'role models' in Phuket RTP force. Senior officers driving family Taxis/Vans ...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Governor noted: "I want all workers to work carefully and have insurance". A very shame f...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

Foreign shareholders may be illegal in certain settings. However, paper shareholders are not the sai...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

Great Initiatives. But now,.... when will the public be informed about the final outcome of the thai...(Read More)

Russian tourist, 28, drowns on day trip to Racha Island

The fact is that these are nothing but money making operations. There are no concerns as to the swim...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
JW Marriott Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
The Sunday Brunch Club
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
Thanyapura Football
Diamond Resort Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org