The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket's Rawai Mayor waiting on ‘express instructions’ from court for Eva Beach

PHUKET: Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has told The Phuket News that he will not take any action against the Eva Beach condo project until he receives express instructions from the court.

property, construction, environment,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 August 2017, 07:14PM

The news follows the regional Administrative Court in Nakhon Sri Thammarat handing down a verdict last Tuesday (Aug 1) in which it found Rawai Municipality guilty of neglecting to perform its duties in upholding building and environmental regulations and illegally issuing building permits specifically in relation to the construction of the Eva Beach project. (See story here.)

“I am waiting for the judgement details to be sent this week. Only then will I order public works officials to issue an order for the offending structures to be removed, which will then be handed to Property Phuket Eva Group Co Ltd,” Mayor Aroon told The Phuket News.

After the notice is issued, the developer will have 30 days to remove the offending structures, he added.

“If they delay in doing that, we will have the choice of either removing the structures ourselves of have a court order issued to them do it,” Mayor Aroon said.

“We have to uphold our responsibility, if we don’t not we might face complaints about us not performing our duties,” he explained.

“But we have to educate people and be as careful about the Building Act as we can; building regulations can change anytime,” Mayor Aroon added.

The Phuket News has yet to be able to contact any persons at Property Phuket Eva Group for comment, or for confirmation the company will appeal the ruling.

A call to the main contact number posted on its Google listing was answered by a woman who denied any relationship with the company.

British International School, Phuket

“This number is not Property Phuket Eva Group… it is Sivita’s number,” the woman said before hanging up.

Meanwhile, The Phuket News has been unable to access any of the company’s main websites – thai-evagroup.com, phuket-eva.com and evabeach.com – since the news of the court ruling became public.

Attempts to access the first two (click here and here) returned the error message, “This account has been suspended. Either the domain has been overused, or the reseller ran out of resources.”

Attempts to access evabeach.com (click here) returned the message, “This site can’t be reached… evabeach.com’s server DNS address could not be found.”

However, Bill Barnett, well-known property expert in Phuket and Managing Director and Founder of leading hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks, has cautioned that the court ruling must be “put into perspective”.

“It’s important to put this case perspective and understand the due process in terms of appeal will occur and that outcome remains uncertain,” Mr Barnett told The Phuket News by email.

“That said, clearly the case highlights the need for the government to review the guidelines in the Building Control Act and there is the opportunity to more clearly define ocean set backs which in many cases are subject to interpretation and potential abuse.

“While the case has created widespread interest, it’s important to understand the scale of the real estate industry in Phuket and that this is an isolated case and not indicative of the entire sector.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

J Cunningham | 09 August 2017 - 21:24:04

As Mr. Barnett suggests it would not be unusual for this case to be appealed. However, it should be noted that this is not a case where a jury or even a judge listened to prosecutors and defendants and then made a ruling. This case was researched by the court for just over 6 years. The court sent their own experts to Phuket to see for themselves...to take measurements and to watch the tide come in. The facts are not in dispute and apparently neither is the law. In fact, that was the defense the EVA developer tried using "The Law is not Clear" defense....and see where it got them. I strongly disagree with Mr. Barnett....there is nothing nebulous about the Environmental Laws that drove this ruling. It is wishful thinking on the part of Developers, Hotel operators and quite a few seafront property owners to think so.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.