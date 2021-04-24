The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket rapid tests identify four COVID carriers on arrival

Phuket rapid tests identify four COVID carriers on arrival

PHUKET: The rapid antigen tests now being conducted on people arriving in Phuket from red-zone provinces elsewhere in the country have already identified four people as COVID positive on the first day of the tests being in effect, Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong has confirmed.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 April 2021, 09:08AM

New arrivals at Phuket airport on Thursday (Apr 22). Photo: AoT Phuket

New arrivals at Phuket airport on Thursday (Apr 22). Photo: AoT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong. Screenshot: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong. Screenshot: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

« »

Vice Governor Piyapong confirmed the news in a daily briefing video posted online last night (Apr 23).

As of Thursday, all people arriving in Phuket from the 17 other red zone provinces (Phuket itself has been designated a red-zone province) must undergo a rapid antigen test if they are unable to prove that they are fully vaccinated and unable to prove they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours before arriving, explained again last night for Thai-language viewers.

If people coming to Phuket cannot prove that they are fully vaccinated or prove they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours before arriving, they will be required to be tested, he repeated.

At Phuket airport on Thursday (Apr 22), the first day that tests were required, 1,051 people arrived to enter the province, Vice Governor Piyapong said.

Of those, 958 were tested, resulting in two people being identified as COVID positive,

At the Phuket Check Point, at Tha Chatchai, also on Thursday, a total of 9,338 people arrived across the only bridge onto Phuket, Vice Governor Piyapong continued.

Of those, 1,290 arrivals underwent the rapid test, which requires a nasal swab,

“That saw another two people testing positive for COVID-19,” he said.

Although the first day saw long queues at the airport as people waited to be tested, Vice Governor Piyapong last night said that the testing process itself takes “only about 15-20 minutes”.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The process had little effect on delaying arrivals at the airport, he added.

“At Tha Chatchai, it is the same,” he said.

All arrivals must follow the COVID-prevention measures, Vice Governor added.

“You must wear a mask 100%, everywhere you go, and wash your hands often. This is the new normal, wherever you go, shops, restaurants, etc. Everything, everyone must follow the ‘New Normal’,” he said.

Vice Governor Piyapong also confirmed that yesterday Phuket health officials had reported 13 new confirmed COVID infections on the island, bringing the total number of infections during the current outbreak to 292.

Of those, 252 people were receiving “hospital care”, and 40 people had been released from hospital care and allowed to return home.

Vice Governor Piyapong also repeated the explanation that a second ‘field hospital’ is being set up at the Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) campus north of Phuket Town.

Phuket’s ‘Field Hospital 1’, set up at the Prince of Songkhla University Phuket campus in Kathu, has 170 beds and is currently caring for “70-80” people infected with COVID-19, he said.

The Field Hospital at Phuket Rajabhat University will be brought into use only after  ‘Field Hospital 1’ at the PSU campus is full, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Home death sparks outcry over bed shortages
Activists Somyot, Pai Dao Din walk free on bail
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 50,000 cases as Pfizer, Sputnik V vaccines come to the Kingdom || April 23
Phuket airport van warning as island infections continue to rise
Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga staying overnight face quarantine, no rapid tests
Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage
Young dolphin found dead at Tri Trang
China warns of ‘serious harm’ to relations as Australia scraps BRI deal
Temples urged to cremate COVID dead as national death toll escalates
Sputnik V to launch in Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners pay for Covid tests, Thais tested free as 7 Covid deaths reported || April 22
Phuket rapid testing of arrivals begins
COVID treatment covered by SSO, Phuket hospital confirms
No parking to finish Phuket Town underground cable works
Third Wave reeking havoc on Thailand’s tourism restart plan - Where are we now? 

 

Phuket community
Phuket rapid testing of arrivals begins

Read in BP of 23rd: "Exhaustive check for Phuket arrivals". And: "BKK ICU beds fillin...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

DEK, who tells you I am still in Thailand ?...(Read More)

Phuket rapid testing of arrivals begins

"Working perfectly.." That rings a bell. Oh yeah, Trump in spring of 2020 referring to hi...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

Sexpats abandon the legions of cheap prostitutes? C'mon, get real. And yes, I consider lovely yo...(Read More)

Temples urged to cremate COVID dead as national death toll escalates

Are people rubbing the corpses and then sticking their fingers in their noses or eyes? Oh wait,...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

"....should avoid this country" Lala, that gives us a clue about the size of your brain if...(Read More)

Sputnik V to launch in Thailand

So, Pfizer is not yet registered and approved for use locally, has Sputnik V already gone through th...(Read More)

Full Phuket COVID restrictions order published

Until now Phuket Governor still didn't say that Phuket itself is a Red Zone when he mention Red-...(Read More)

Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage

I would give blood, did so for many years in the UK, but they will not accept me as I am too old...(Read More)

Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage

Seems Phuket Officialdom is not prepared for what ever the Covid-19 national death toll and infectio...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket

 