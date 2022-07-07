Tengoku
Phuket ramps up tsunami warning ‘readiness’

PHUKET: Disaster officials are to test the tsunami-warning sirens in all five Andaman provinces every day by playing the national anthem at 8am and local administrations are to check their areas to ensure tsunami-evacuation signs can be clearly seen and are in good order.

tourismSafetydisasters
By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 July 2022, 05:47PM

All 19 tsunami-warning towers in Phuket are operational, it was reported today (July 7). Photo: PR Phuket

Local administrations were ordered to make any improvements needed to tsunami-warning signs and safe evacuation areas. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam explains the order by Governor Narong at a meeting earlier today (July 7). Photo: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the order by Governor Narong. Image: Phuket Info Center

Page 2 of the order by Governor Narong. Image: Phuket Info Center

Local administrations are also to ensure that tsunami-evacuation areas are clean, clear and safe to accommodate people in case the need arises, Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam explained at a meeting earlier today (July 7).

The move follows Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew issuing an order mandating all local administrations ramp up their readiness in case of an emergency, Vice Governor Anupap added.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) head office in Bangkok had ordered its disaster officials stationed in the five Andaman provinces ‒ Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun ‒ to sound the warning sirens every morning to ensure they are working, Governor Narong explained in his order.

“The earthquakes near the Andaman Islands since July 4 while the NDWC [National Disaster Warning Center] is preparing to install new [tsunami-detection] buoys to replace the damaged ones has caused people to have concerns about the warning system in case of a tsunami,” he wrote.

The heightened awareness of the situation aims to ensure the system is working, that all disaster officials and emergency workers are ready in case of a tsunami, he said.

The move also aims to increase the confidence of local residents and tourists in the tsunami-warning system, he added.

All relevant officials are to monitor the situation 24 hours a day, “especially during long holidays”, Governor Narong ordered.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Thailand will mark two public holidays next week: Asarnha Bucha next Wednesday (July 13) and Khao Pansa next Thursday (July 14). Both holidays will see a 24-hour ban on the sale of alcohol throughout the country on both days.

Many people are expected to take Friday off next week (July 15), effectively giving workers a five-day “weekend”.

“During the month of July there are many long holidays in a row. We are confident that there will be many tourists traveling to the coastal areas of ​​the province [Phuket],” Vice Governor Anupap said this morning.

“All parties must be ready to provide facilitation to ensure safety in order not to cause damage to life and property of people and tourists,” he said.

All 19 tsunami-warning towers in Phuket are operational, he added.

Local people being aware of what to do in case of an emergency was essential, he said.

“Do not be careless and closely follow the news of the government in order to help keep everyone in the community safe and reduce the loss that may occur again,” he said.

