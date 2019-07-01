THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET


Phuket ramps up offensive against drugs delivered by boat, youth drug use in spotlight

PHUKET: Drugs delivered to Phuket by boat and the rising incidence of drug use by youths have become the latest priorities for officials to target in the ongoing anti-drugs campaign.

By The Phuket News

Monday 1 July 2019, 12:16PM

Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai at the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Friday (June 28). Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai delivered the news at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall late Friday afternoon (June 28).

The meeting was held to review the effectiveness of the efforts by law-enforcement authorities on the island in combatting the spread of drugs across the island in accordance with the formal provincial plan to prevent and suppress the use of drugs – and rehabilitate drug users – in Phuket.

Interception of drugs on land routes still remains the focus at main checkpoints set up at Tha Chatchai, where the traffic drives onto the island, and along the routes in various risk areas, Vice Governor Supoj said.

However, regarding marine drug-interception measures, the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command and the Marine Police, along with relevant agencies, have set up their countermeasures to prevent drugs arriving onto the island by water transport, he added.

Police were also co-ordinating with schools to educate youths about the harm caused by drugs, V/Gov Supoj said.

“Drug-prevention activities in educational institutions has been implemented continuously in order to prevent children from becoming involved with drugs and involved in other drug-related activities,” he explained.

“The purpose is to reduce and prevent the spread of drugs in the community, village and workplaces,” he added.

Officers involved in combatting drugs were urged to accelerate their operations in accordance with the anti-drugs campaign.

Budget disbursements from various government agencies had been expedited in order to support anti-drug operations, as planned, V/Gov Supoj added.

 

 

