PHUKET: The Phuket Tourist Association is collecting donations to provide relief for the sea gypsy villagers in the Surin Islands whose homes were devastated by fire last night (Feb 3).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 4 February 2019, 09:56AM

The remains of much of the village this morning (Feb 4). Photo: DNP

National parks officers this morning confirmed that 67 homes were destroyed in the blaze, which tore through the village made of wooden shanties with thatch roofs.

No injuries were reported from the fire, which started shortly after 7pm.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

A total of 18 buildings in the village remain standing, including the health center and school.

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command dispatched HTMS Narathiwat from its base in Phang Nga at 10:20pm last night to deliver relief supplies and medical personnel.

The Narathiwat arrived at the remote village at about 3am today.

For details of the relief supplies campaign or to make a donation call Phuket Tourist Association Vice President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam at 076-211932.