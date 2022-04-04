Phuket Rajabhat University launches ‘Andaman Biodiversity’ learning centre

PHUKET: Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) has opened its ‘Andaman Biodiversity Museum’ learning centre, which is open to the public.

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 April 2022, 10:41AM

The centre was opened on Saturday (Apr 2) in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, the third child and second daughter of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of Thailand.

HRH Princess Sirindhorn celebrated her 67th birthday on Saturday, with officials throughout the country holding special ceremonies and, merit-making and blessing ceremonies in her honour.

The centre was developed under the Plant Genetic Conservation Project, royal initiative of HRH Princess Sirindhorn, explained PRU lecturer Dr Manop Chachiyo, Vice President for Student Affairs, who presided over the opening of the exhibition room and learning centre.

“The centre is to be a learning resource for people of all ages to be educated about the conservation and restoration of Andaman biological resources,” he said.

The centre was created as part of the Research and Development science centre at the university.

The opening event on Saturday featured a presentation of the exhibition “Thai shellfish, Thai heritage, World heritage”, showcasing coral species in the region.

Jom Patamakanthin, one of the leading shellfish experts in the country, delivered a special lecture on “Biodiversity, the valuable heritage of the nation”.

Dr Manop invited people of all ages and all walks of life to visit the centre.

“It is open to people of all ages, to be a source of learning, conservation and rehabilitation of Andaman biological resources through sustainable practices,” he said.