tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Rajabhat University launches ‘Andaman Biodiversity’ learning centre

Phuket Rajabhat University launches ‘Andaman Biodiversity’ learning centre

PHUKET: Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) has opened its ‘Andaman Biodiversity Museum’ learning centre, which is open to the public.

environmentmarinenatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Monday 4 April 2022, 10:41AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

Photo: PKRU

« »

The centre was opened on Saturday (Apr 2) in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, the third child and second daughter of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of Thailand.

HRH Princess Sirindhorn celebrated her 67th birthday on Saturday, with officials throughout the country holding special ceremonies and, merit-making and blessing ceremonies in her honour.

The centre was developed under the Plant Genetic Conservation Project, royal initiative of HRH Princess Sirindhorn, explained PRU lecturer Dr Manop Chachiyo, Vice President for Student Affairs, who presided over the opening of the exhibition room and learning centre.

“The centre is to be a learning resource for people of all ages to be educated about the conservation and restoration of Andaman biological resources,” he said.

The centre was created as part of the Research and Development science centre at the university.

CBRE Phuket

The opening event on Saturday featured a presentation of the exhibition “Thai shellfish, Thai heritage, World heritage”, showcasing coral species in the region.

Jom Patamakanthin, one of the leading shellfish experts in the country, delivered a special lecture on “Biodiversity, the valuable heritage of the nation”.

Dr Manop invited people of all ages and all walks of life to visit the centre.

“It is open to people of all ages, to be a source of learning, conservation and rehabilitation of Andaman biological resources through sustainable practices,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Green Thoughts: Army of Ants ‒ Low Life among the Formicidae
On Campus: My journey to the West
Marvel’s ‘Morbius’ sufficiently succulent
[VIDEO] Best launch wins! Slip and fly contest at Blue Tree!
Farewell, Jackass
Stargazers set sights for triple-planet ‘cosmic communion’
Charity Foundation on a Roll
‘Dog’ testament to the healing powers of man’s best friend
Phuket Music Scene: Hitting the right note
Green Thoughts: Top picks for container gardening
‘Book of Love’ puts the fun back into romantic comedy
On Campus: The courage to lead
Plastic bottles top 1.4mn items of beach litter collected
John Magee, the high-flyer who landed in Phuket
Batman: Back in black

 

Phuket community
Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran

Agree JohnC. I arrived at Phuket Airport with my wife late one night, around 10.30. the taxi ride fr...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

JohnC, we can't compare the China/HK developments since 1997 with the 'relation' BKK/Phu...(Read More)

Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings

Seen the overall Thai obsession with money, it is crazy, this public cash hand out and be seen on pr...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

About B100 Million in assets seized. Still about B90 Million to go. Great Mediation times under the ...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

Seen the uncovered wealth of clear visible 'good's' , several matters are clear. The Abb...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

Sounds like the "revered monk" was in deep with the imbezzlement too. Is there such a thi...(Read More)

Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran

Anyone who has been here any length of time knows the biggest hazards on Phuket's roads are the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

Wasn't Hong Kong called a 'special administrative area' too when China took it back? And...(Read More)

Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings

Anyone with half a brain would want anonymity to stop this type of media hype. Why not just give the...(Read More)

Phuket’s Soi Dog steps in to help provide urgent medical assistance to animals affected by the conflict in Ukraine

Kurt, I just looked at Soi Dogs annual financials. The brought in $19,144,800 US in 2021 and claimed...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center

 