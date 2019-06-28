THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Rajabhat starts screenings of compulsory driver training videos

PHUKET: To lighten the load on the number of people forced to wait at the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) in order to watch the driver training videos, Phuket Rajabhat University is providing screenings of the videos along with certification that the applicant has viewed the videos as required.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 June 2019, 10:00AM

The driver-training sessions are being held every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday until further notice. Photo:Phuket Rajabhat University

The project, rolled out in cooperation with the PLTO, offers screenings of the mandatory training videos for both people applying for the first licence, and the videos for those just needing to view the “refresher” videos in order to renew their licences.

The videos are open for viewing from 8am-3pm every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday – except public holidays – until further notice.

Lecturers to explain the laws will be present during the screenings.

There are four videos in total available for viewing:

  1. Knowledge about land transport law, vehicle law and other relevant laws (1 hour 30 minutes)
  2. How to drive safely (2 hours)
  3. Awareness and manners in driving (1 hour)
  4. What to do in emergencies (30 minutes)

Those applying for their first licence must be at least 20 years old for car driving licences or at least 15 years old for motorbike licences, and must be eligible to be issued a driver's license and not a person banned from driving by court order or any relevant officials, PRU noted in its notice announcing the new video-screening service.

In order to register, Thai nationals must bring their ID plus one copy, the announcement said.

Foreigners, however, must bring their passport (plus one copy of the relevant face page) and work permit (plus one copy of each relevant page), plus B400 to cover the fee of the lecture. (See PKRU notice posted here.)

All applicants must bring a current medical certificate.

People interested in viewing the training videos can ask for more information at Room 941 on the 4th floor of the the ‘Student Activities Building’ (Building 9) at the Phuket Rajabhat University campus (see map below) 

Alternatively, people may call Somran Chaisawat Ph.D, Manager of the Driving License Applicant Training project, at 093-6592591.

 

 

