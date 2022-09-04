British International School, Phuket
Phuket rains fail to dampen Baba Wedding Festival

PHUKET: Minister of Culture Itthiphol Khunpluem was in Phuket yesterday (Sept 3) to officiate the Baba Wedding Festival, which saw three couples marry in full costume and following local Peranakan traditions.

cultureChinesetourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 September 2022, 11:36AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Despite heavy rains across the northern half of the island, the celebrants were blessed with no thundershowers as they completed the traditional parade through the streets of the Phuket Old Town area.

Joining the festivities yesterday were Culture Ministry Permanent Secretary Yupa Thawiwatthanakitworn and Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

Mr Itthiphol highlighted the “Wedding Baba Phuket” festival, as it has been branded this year, as a clear example of Thailand’s “soft power” in attracting tourists and promoting Thai culture to the world.

The Wedding Baba Phuket festival is one of the 16 festivals and cultural events throughout Thailand that the Ministry of Culture directly supports, Mr Itthiphol said.

“It is an outstanding example of Thailand’s soft power in the theme of the Sino-Portuguese architecture of the buildings and the local food and beautiful traditional costumes that are unique to Phuket,” he said.

