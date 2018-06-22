PHUKET: A raid on a locked stall in SB Plaza in Patong yesterday (June 21) uncovered a stash of counterfeit bags that police estimate were worth “many hundreds of thousands of baht”.

tourismcrimepatongpoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Friday 22 June 2018, 01:30PM

Officers seized goods they estimated to be worth ‘many hundreds of thousands of baht’. Photo: Supplied

Officers seized goods they estimated to be worth ‘many hundreds of thousands of baht’. Photo: Supplied

Officers seized goods they estimated to be worth ‘many hundreds of thousands of baht’. Photo: Supplied

Officers seized goods they estimated to be worth ‘many hundreds of thousands of baht’. Photo: Supplied

Officers seized goods they estimated to be worth ‘many hundreds of thousands of baht’. Photo: Supplied

Officers seized goods they estimated to be worth ‘many hundreds of thousands of baht’. Photo: Supplied

The only suspect arrested was a man police named only as ‘Bobby Giri’, age and nationality not reported. Photo: Supplied

Officers seized goods they estimated to be worth ‘many hundreds of thousands of baht’. Photo: Supplied

The raid, led by Maj Gen Piyapan Pingmuang, chief of the Royal Thai Police Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD), was carried out at 1:30pm with officers from Patong Police Station present.

Officers arrived at the scene armed with a search warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court after receiving a tip-off from an undercover officer, police said.

In the locked unit at the plaza the offices found hundreds of counterfeit brand-name bags, ranging from handbags to travel bags and backpacks as well as a fine collection of fake brand-name purses.

The officers arrested a man who they named only as “Bobby Giri”, age and nationality not reported, as the apparent “owner” of the goods.

“Mr Bobby” was taken for questioning and later charged for selling counterfeit goods.

During questioning Mr Bobby apparently told police that he used to sell fake brand-name goods in the popular tourist area of Khao Lak, in Phang Nga Province north of Phuket, but later moved to Patong to continue his illicit trade.

Gen Piyapan explained that Patong was well known as a “hot zone” for counterfeit merchandise and that the raid followed an undercover operation by officers.

However, the raid yesterday targetted only one stall.

Regardless, Gen Piyapan said that the campaign by his officers had led to many similar raids in other areas, details of which he is to announce from Bangkok either today (June 22).