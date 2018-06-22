FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket raid at Patong plaza catches lone fake brand-name bag vendor

PHUKET: A raid on a locked stall in SB Plaza in Patong yesterday (June 21) uncovered a stash of counterfeit bags that police estimate were worth “many hundreds of thousands of baht”.

tourismcrimepatongpoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Friday 22 June 2018, 01:30PM

Officers seized goods they estimated to be worth ‘many hundreds of thousands of baht’. Photo: Supplied

Officers seized goods they estimated to be worth ‘many hundreds of thousands of baht’. Photo: Supplied

The raid, led by Maj Gen Piyapan Pingmuang, chief of the Royal Thai Police Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD), was carried out at 1:30pm with officers from Patong Police Station present.

Officers arrived at the scene armed with a search warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court after receiving a tip-off from an undercover officer, police said.

In the locked unit at the plaza the offices found hundreds of counterfeit brand-name bags, ranging from handbags to travel bags and backpacks as well as a fine collection of fake brand-name purses.

The officers arrested a man who they named only as “Bobby Giri”, age and nationality not reported, as the apparent “owner” of the goods.

“Mr Bobby” was taken for questioning and later charged for selling counterfeit goods.

QSI International School Phuket

During questioning Mr Bobby apparently told police that he used to sell fake brand-name goods in the popular tourist area of Khao Lak, in Phang Nga Province north of Phuket, but later moved to Patong to continue his illicit trade.

Gen Piyapan explained that Patong was well known as a “hot zone” for counterfeit merchandise and that the raid followed an undercover operation by officers.

However, the raid yesterday targetted only one stall.

Regardless, Gen Piyapan said that the campaign by his officers had led to many similar raids in other areas, details of which he is to announce from Bangkok either today (June 22).

 

 

vegasbaby | 24 June 2018 - 00:57:34 

Every shop in Patong has counterfeits of one sort or another.  The only one that got raided was because of a lack of tea money.

Sue Yu2 | 23 June 2018 - 12:31:39 

Mr Booby? Nice.

Kurt | 23 June 2018 - 08:12:12 

Patong is well known as a hot zone for counterfeit merchandise, but once in a blue moon just 1 or a few shop raids only.  It is just a warning/reminder for the hundreds of other shops not to forget to pay their protection money.
Why otherwise is a Bangkok police unit, including a general, all the way coming to Patong-Phuket, just for 1 shop raid? So funny, and obvious.

BosysurfNaiHarn | 22 June 2018 - 20:20:21 

How is MBK in BKK doing? Has it ever been raided for fakes?

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

