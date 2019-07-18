Phuket Raceweek: Day 1 racing stalls as foul weather rolls in

PHUKET: Glorious blue skies and sunshine this morning were quickly replaced by building ominous clouds over the island’s southeast corner, and as competitors boarded their yachts for the first day of racing in the 2019 Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek regatta, then the heavens opened.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 18 July 2019, 03:38PM

Whiteout on Day 1 of the 2019 Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek. Photo: Guy Nowell

Rain doesn't deter a true sailor and yachts headed out to the start area off Koh Lon while the spectator and media boats duly followed.

Shifting, gusty winds, and low visibility around the southeast coast, sprinkled with some thunder, forced race management’s hand to make the safe and sound decision to send all back to shore to wait it out.

Despite a few near-dry moments and glimmers of sun, the conditions remained unconducive to racing. At 1pm, race management flagged AP over A and called it a day.

Weather is one of the biggest challenges any sailor can face, and for the organisers it can be challenging too.

While having to relocate last night's opening party from the beachfront to indoors, the hotel team were up to the task and put on an excellent event which was appreciated by all.

Over 450 sailors, families and friends from more than 20 countries are set to make Cape Panwa Hotel their home this week as they head to Phuket to take part in the Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek.

The annual five-day event began yesterday (July 17) with boat and crew registration and the opening party, and continues through Sunday (July 21).

The kick-off event for the 2019/2020 AsianYachting Grand Prix, Phuket Raceweek is set to welcome top sailors from around Asia and beyond, and charterers from as far-a-field as Australia, China and the UK, to compete in four days of racing off Phuket's southeast coast. (See story here.)

Yet, now they will have to wait until tomorrow.

Roll on Day 2.