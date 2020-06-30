Phuket Raceweek 2020 cancelled

SAILING: It was confirmed yesterday (June 29) that the Phuket Raceweek 2020, due to take place between July 16-19, has been cancelled.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 June 2020, 11:13AM

Attention now turns to the Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2021. Image: Phuket Raceweek

Organisers stated that they spent the past month striving to secure a temporary host venue for what would have been the 17th edition of the occasion. Additionally, they had been seeking permission and clarification from the Thai government in regards to running a Sailing Regatta in Phuket with social distancing a major factor at all sporting events. Ultimately, they confirmed there was no alternative but to cancel this year’s event. The focus now turns to the Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2021 event in conjunction with Title Sponsors resort Cape Panwa Hotel and joint Host Sponsor Kantary Bay Hotel. Further information can be accessed here: www.phuketraceweek.com